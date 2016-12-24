Bigg Boss 10, 23rd December 2016 written update: Manveer breaks down after meeting his father

Bigg Boss 10, 23rd December 2016 written update: That moment when Manveer Gurjar fell at his father’s feet was indeed touching. Bigg Boss 10, 23rd December 2016 written update: That moment when Manveer Gurjar fell at his father’s feet was indeed touching.

The day starts in Bigg Boss 10 house with Mona complaining to Lopa about the housemates not taking the responsibility of cleaning the sink and washing utensils. She points out that Gaurav just wiped the platform but did not bother to clean the utensils even after seeing the mess. Manveer and Manu are seen poking fun at Mona’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who entered the Bigg Boss house yesterday. They discuss how he questioned M3’s friendship. Manu straight up tells Mona that he was wrong to make such baseless comments about their relationship.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss gives Manu and Swami a chance to charge the battery. They have to walk on a hamster wheel for a considerable amount of time till the battery shoots up. Manu takes on the mantle of walking on the wheel and gears up for it. Swami tries his hand at performing the task but fails in the process. At the same time, Nitibha questions Bani for sharing a cordial relationship with Priyanka even after she hurled abuses at Lopa. Nitibha states that she is being a hypocrite by not talking to Swami and being friends with Priyanka since both of them are blameworthy. Bani clears the air by saying that Priyanka has not spoken ill about her that is the reason why she is maintaining an amicable relationship with her.

As the day progresses, Bigg Boss resumes the family task and the first contestant to grace the app room is Manveer. He is given several options to meet his father, get a written message from him or to speak to him over a call. Manveer chooses the option to meet his father for 10 minutes and runs towards the garden area. When his father enters the house, a sudden rush of emotion strikes Manveer and he bursts into tears and gives him a tight hug.

He introduces him to the housemates and spends some quality time with him. Manu too gets extremely emotional and locks himself in the washroom. Manveer tries to distract him and make him smile. In the evening, Bigg Boss calls Bani in the confession room and gives her the option to meet her best friend and season 7 winner Gauahar Khan. But with only 6% battery remaining, the options appear irrelevant to her. However, Bigg Boss tells Bani that he is giving Om Swami and Manu one last chance to charge the battery and in order to do it, she will have to convince them to nominate themselves for the next week’s eviction. When Bani tells about it to Manu and Swami, it puts them in a fix and they discuss whether to take the risk or not.

