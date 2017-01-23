Bigg Boss 10, 22nd January 2017 written update: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone promote Raees on Salman Khan’s show

Kick-starting the episode on a fun note, Shah Rukh shows Salman some of his candid pictures and asks people to guess what was on his mind when he was being snapped. Kick-starting the episode on a fun note, Shah Rukh shows Salman some of his candid pictures and asks people to guess what was on his mind when he was being snapped.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan make a grand entry dancing to a mashup of Raees and Sultan songs. As the audience breaks into a thunderous applause, Salman and Shah Rukh tell everyone that they are extremely happy to be back together on Bigg Boss for the second time and are going to make it a memorable experience for everyone. Kick-starting the episode on a fun note, Shah Rukh shows Salman some of his candid pictures and asks people to guess what was on his mind when he was being snapped.

Shah Rukh also revealed how he once performed on stage and forgot to zip his pants. Then he also goes on to say that even Salman forgot to zip his pants, while they were shooting for Salman’s upcoming film, Tubelight in which Shah Rukh has a cameo. Salman throws a googly at Shah Rukh and asks him to give impromptu responses to few random questions. Firstly, Salman asks SRK his favourite vegetable and he says Gobi. He then asks him the name of his favourite villain and Shah Rukh takes Shakaal’s name. He then asks him who cooks food at home to which Shah Rukh replies that Ramu Kaka does it for them. Putting all the answers together, Salman tells Shah Rukh that they have to enact a scene in a true Raees style. Salman as inspector Chulbul Pandey interrogates Raees and puts allegations on him for stealing Shakaal’s Gobi. In his defense, Shah Rukh says that he wants to give a call to Ramu Kaka and ask for help. He also says that he was busy watching the show Naagin when the theft of Gobi took place. As the scene comes to an end, Salman and SRK burst into laughter leaving the audience in splits.

Shah Rukh then goes to the activity area from where he makes a phone call to Manveer Gurjar and gives him a secret task, which is to hide two crates of eggs in the store room. Manveer is stunned when he gets to know that he is talking to Shah Rukh Khan. As soon as Bani sees Manveer taking the tray to the room, she stops him and gets into a slight argument with him.

Sunny Leone also comes on the stage and shakes a leg on her item song in Raees “Laila Main Laila.” After bidding goodbye to Shah Rukh and Sunny Leone, Salman calls this week’s evicted contestant Mona Lisa on stage. He shows her a clip of her Bigg Boss 10 journey leaving her teary eyed. He then asks her whether Manveer and Manu should trust each other, to which she replies than Manu has a lot of misconceptions inside him, so Manveer should not believe in him blindly. Also since it is the finale week, so each one should only trust their own guts.