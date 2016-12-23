Bigg Boss 10, 22nd December 2016 written update: Mona Lisa’s boyfriend accuses Manu and Manveer of misleading her

Lopa ask Priyanka to keep her clothes in the store room. Lopa ask Priyanka to keep her clothes in the store room.

In Bigg Boss 10, housemates wake up to the energy number ‘Punjabiya di battery’. Manu and Manveer discuss about the night’s happening in which Priyanka abused him. Lopa ask Priyanka to keep her clothes in the store room.

Priyanka, who is not well gets angry and they both get into a bad fight. They both abuse each other using inappropriate words. Lopa breaks down and bangs the door of confession room so that she can complain about Priyanka. Bigg Boss warns Priyanka not to use abusive language. Lopamudra is called in the confession room and Bigg Boss ask her to not reply back with abusive language. Bigg Boss announces the family task wherein contestants can meet their family members.

Manu and Swami are the batteries of the house. First, Priyanka is given four options which will reduce the battery to some percentage. Priyanka meet her kids for 10 minutes and everyone in the house is elated about it. Everybody greets and meets Priyanka’s kids and play with them. Next, Gaurav is given a chance to meet his brother for two minutes. Gaurav runs towards confession room to meet his brother, he ask about their parents and how he is looking in the show. Mona Lisa is the next one, who is called in the activity area, where she is given an opportunity to meet her boyfriend. But, Bigg Boss has a condition, Manu and Swami have to agree not to use luxury budget for the rest of the stay in the house. Mona convinces them and she is able to meet her boyfriend. Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant enters the house, and the battery is drained by 53%. Om Swami says he wants to attend Mona and Vikrant’s wedding next year.

Vikrant schools the housemates, and tells them that he is not a bad guy. He also tells them that he used to like Manveer a lot but he doesn’t anymore after he made baseless comments about him. Before leaving, Vikrant tells Mona that he loves her very much and won’t leave her under any circumstances.

After Vikrant’s exit, Manu and Manveer discuss that they were quiet because they respect Mona or else they also had a lot of stuff to share. The day comes to a close with Rohan reuniting with his brother and spending a couple of minutes chatting with him in the confession room.