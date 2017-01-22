Bigg Boss 10, 21st January 2017 written update: Mona Lisa gets evicted, as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 judges join Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 10, 21st January 2017 full episode written update: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 judges Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hedge have fun with host Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 10, 21st January 2017 full episode written update: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 judges Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hedge have fun with host Salman Khan.

Salman makes a grand entry by announcing that this episode is season’s last Weekend Ka Vaar. He further says that Shahrukh Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and others will be entering the show soon. Salman makes an entry in the house through Jio TV and congratulates Mona Lisa on her wedding. He further asks Mona why she stopped wearing western clothes. She replies by saying that she feels more responsible now. Salman shows the pictures of Mona and Vikrant’s wedding. She gets overwhelmed and likes all the images.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hedge along with Salman dance to “Baby ko bass pasand hai.” Salman gets Karan, Jacqueline, Ganesh and Farah to put themselves in the place of the contestants and react to different situations thrown at them. While Farah becomes Bani, Jacqueline acts like her arch rival, Lopa. Ganesh enacts Rohan while Karan acts like cry baby Mona. Farah and Jacqueline get into a funny banter just like Lopa and Bani, and say nasty things to each other. As Jacqueline comments on Farah’s tattoos, Farah in return calls her ‘nyay ki murti.’ Ganesh takes a jibe at Jacqueline and tells her that she has the capability to scare everyone by just removing her makeup. Ganesh also asks Karan to behave like Mona and simply cry as that’s the only thing that she does the best. While this leaves everyone in splits, Salman jokingly says that Karan, Farah, Ganesh and Jacqueline acted worse than the contestants.

Salman then asks the four celebs to name their favourite contestant. While Karan and Farah root for Bani, Ganesh is all for Manveer as the winner of Bigg Boss 10. Jacqueline says her favourite is Salman. Host Salman then asks Karan, Jacqueline, Ganesh and Farah to give quirky titles to the housemates. Manveer gets ‘Bhai-the-way award’ for saying ‘Bhai’ on loop while talking to Salman. Bani J is bestowed with ‘Overacting Queen’ award. After spending some quality time with the contestants, Karan, Jacqueline, Ganesh and Farah make an exit.

Salman further announces the name of the evicted contestant as Mona Lisa, who bids adieu to the Bigg Boss house. Before the episode draws to a close, Shah Rukh Khan joins Salman on stage and has a brief interaction with him.