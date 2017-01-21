Bigg Boss 10, 20th January 2017: Bani and Rohan fail in the task, Mona gives up

The contestants wake up to the title song of Salman Khan’s Sultan, “Khoon me tere mitti, mitti me tera khoon.” Now those beats should pump up the contestants for what is coming next. We are going to see Rohan Mehra and Bani J get a taste of their own medicine. (Source: Express Photo) The contestants wake up to the title song of Salman Khan’s Sultan, “Khoon me tere mitti, mitti me tera khoon.” Now those beats should pump up the contestants for what is coming next. We are going to see Rohan Mehra and Bani J get a taste of their own medicine. (Source: Express Photo)

Manu, Manveer and Lopa plan to throw oil on Bani and Rohan’s shoes so that they slip during the task. And finally the task begins. Manu and Manveer’s plans to make Bani and Rohan slip fail miserably as oil does nothing. Pouring cold water on them also does nothing. After few hours, Manu and Manveer pour slippery liquids on their hand and this trick works, and Rohan and Bani slip and lose the task – both at once. Bani applauds the contestants for their smart approach. Thereafter, Manu and Manveer focus on Mona Lisa who is the last surviving one in the task. Mona like a true sport holds on.

Lopa, Manveer and Manu discuss how the hell did Rohan slip when they weren’t even aiming for him at that moment. It’s evening and Mona Lisa gives up. She is unable to take the smell of egg yolk that was poured on her hands. She announces she is done with the task. Instead of letting her slip, contestants hold her, as the bungee chord pulls her back. When there is no tension left in the chord, they set her free. How sweet!

Bigg Boss announces that Mona Lisa, Rohan Mehra, and Bani J – because they lost the task – have been nominated for next week’s evictions. Which means, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar are the finalists of this season. Bani and Lopa are sent to the Bigg Boss 10 jail, after contestants unanimously decide that they were the weakest players in the task. Contestants expect that the two will become friends after this forced stay together.

