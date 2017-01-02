Bigg Boss 10, 1st January 2017 written update: Gaurav Chopra gets evicted from the house

Bigg Boss 10, 1st January 2017 written update: Bani and Gaurav were showed a special clip about their entire friendship journey in the house, before Gaurav was announced as eliminated this week. Bigg Boss 10, 1st January 2017 written update: Bani and Gaurav were showed a special clip about their entire friendship journey in the house, before Gaurav was announced as eliminated this week.

On the occasion of New year, Salman Khan commences the episode on a positive and happy note. One by one Salman asks the contestants to select their top five of this season. And everyone was of the opinion that Mona Lisa, Nitibha Kaul and Swami Om won’t make it to the top five. This doesn’t go down well with Nitibha, who breaks down and says that she is hurt that her close friends Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi also think that she is not capable to be in the top five.

Following Bani J-Gaurav Chopra and housemates’ showdown during the Bani and Gaurav live show task, Salman gives both of them a fair chance to cross-question their fellow contestants and seek answers. Seizing this opportunity, Gaurav asks Manveer as to why he said he had a lot of expectations from him and that he disappointed them with his answers during the task. To this, Manveer replies that he has always come across as a sensible and judicious person but his dawdling responses were uncalled for. On a lighter note, Bani asks Lopamudra Raut and Rohan if they will continue to be friends and meet outside Bigg Boss house.

Moving towards the highlights of the luxury budget igloo task, Salman castigates Swami Om for stripping on national television and troubling Rohan, Manveer and Manu in the very last and crucial stage of the task. He also accentuates the fact that Swami Om knows how to make every task all about himself and ruins it completely for the other housemates.

Talking about one of the biggest fights of the week, Salman Khan justifies Bigg Boss’s decision of nominating Rohan for the entire season. As Rohan continues to sulk and explains his side of the story, Salman reminds him that since his move of jabbing Swami was a planned one, it can’t be justified in any way. He also questions Lopa about her decision of supporting Rohan when she had not even witnessed the fight. He also points out that she blindly supported Rohan and it eventually made him look weak and feeble.

Joining the guest panel this week was actor Aamir Ali and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares. From pointing out Bani and Gaurav’s weird friendship to analyzing the contestants’ game plans, the two had a lot to say and share. Diandra also reminisces her times of sharing a room with Bani during their early days in the industry. She also adds that Bani’s attitude has undergone a lot of change since then and that she is not being herself all this while on the show. Aamir also expresses his displeasure with Rohan for questioning Bigg Boss’s decision and creating unnecessary drama around it. Furthermore, the spotlight moves on to Nitibha who gets a call from the caller who questions her for giving impulsive reactions during the Bani and Gaurav show task and how it portrayed her in a bad light. Post speaking to the caller, Nitibha apologizes to Gaurav and admits that it was her lack of judgment that prompted her to behave in a certain way.

And it was time for this week’s eviction. After Bani and Gaurav were showed a special clip about their entire friendship journey in the house, Bigg Boss announces that Gaurav needs to bid adieu to show.