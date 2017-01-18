Bigg Boss 10, 17th January 2017 written update: Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant proposes marriage to her

Bigg Boss 10, 17th January 2017 written update: Vikrant explains to Mona how she was wrong in giving a man like Swami Om a massage. Bigg Boss 10, 17th January 2017 written update: Vikrant explains to Mona how she was wrong in giving a man like Swami Om a massage.

Housemates wake up to the song “Saajan ji ghar aaye.” Manu Punjabi asks Mona what will she do if she gets evicted the house. She replies by saying that she will go her house in Kolkata and will celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Bani announces luxury budget task in which contestants are required to hold the food packets from their mouth and then transfer them to each others. The task starts and the inmates try to collect muesli, cornflakes and other luxury budget items.

Bigg Boss calls Mona Lisa in the activity area where Vikrant is waiting for her to propose her for marriage. Mona enters as Vikrant is already standing on a podium, which is well decorated with a beautiful ambience. Mona runs towards him and greets him with a tight hug. When Mona asks him the reason for his visit, he simply goes down on his knees, takes out a ring and proposes her for marriage. Mona is over the moon and finds it all surreal. Vikrant further tells her that they are going to get married right there, inside the Bigg Boss house in the presence of everyone and Mona jumps with joy. She is unable to contain her excitement.

When they both step inside the house, Bigg Boss makes an official announcement about Mona and Vikrant getting married in the house and that the contestants will have to take all the responsibilities of the wedding. Amongst the contestants, Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu are asked to be the ladki wale while Bani J and Manveer are made the ladke wale.

Without wasting a minute, the contestants start preparations and begin the wedding rituals with haldi ceremony. Bigg Boss provides them with all the things required for the ceremony and asks the housemates to perform the rituals. The contestants roll up their sleeves and kick start the ceremony by applying haldi on Mona and Vikrant.

Later Vikrant is seen having a conversation with Mona wherein he tells her how she was wrong in giving Swami Om a massage. He gets upset with her and tells her she shouldn’t have allowed a man like Swami to touch her.