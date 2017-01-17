Bigg Boss 10, 16th January 2017: Mona Lisa and Rohan Mehra get nominated for evictions

Early in the morning, Mona Lisa starts cribbing about how she is being misunderstood by Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar at every point and says that she is not very happy with the way things are transpiring between them. Manu tells her that she is not being expressive enough and has started mincing words while talking to them. They have a small argument after which Mona walks out of the room while Manu continues to wonder what exactly went wrong with her.
Rohan Mehra jokes about Bani J quitting tasks and it turns into a heated argument between them. Rohan clarifies that he was joking but Bani refuses to believe it. Later in the day, Bigg Boss introduces the nominations task for the week with yet another twist.
Dressed up as a postman, every contestant is assigned a parcel of one of their fellow contestant which they have to either deliver or destroy in a foyer. If they fail to destroy and instead deliver it successfully, they will get nominated for the week while the contestant owning the parcel will be safe from nomination and vice versa. The parcel would entail gifts or letters sent by their family or loved ones.
Since Manveer has already qualified into the finale week and Rohan is nominated for the entire season, they are made the sanchalaks of the task. As the housemates slip into their costumes and get ready for the task, they begin to strategize and find the best solution to the problem in hand. Mona feels distressed and starts crying as she is caught in a dilemma whether to deliver or destroy Manu’s gift. Manu tells Bani that Mona has his mother’s footwear and valuables which he might have to give up. He advises Mona against giving him the parcel but she refuses to listen to him. After the first buzzer rings, Mona volunteers to go first and delivers Manu’s parcel. He tries convincing her against giving him the parcel but she goes ahead and gives it anyway. Manu gets furious as he feels that Mona is being an emotional fool and has taken a hasty decision. Mona gets miffed by Manu’s comments and starts crying again while Manveer and other housemates try to console her. He even refuses to open the parcel. Bani suggests that everyone nominate themselves and Lopa also agrees. Manu also consoles Mona Lisa. Bani tells Manu that she is okay if he burns her parcel.
Manu gets a customised mug and a letter from his fiancee. The housemates come up with a plan that they would deliver everyone’s parcels so that they all get nominated uniformly. When Lopa asks for Bani’s opinion, she takes it in a wrong way and snaps at Lopa. Bani says that she will have no remorse if someone destroys her parcel in order to get safe as she would also do the same at this crucial stage of the game. Bani is seen bitching about Lopa to Manveer.
Mona is crying inconsolably as Bani is trying to console her. Lopa apologises to Mona for burning her parcel to save herself and Mona forgives her. Bigg Boss announces that Rohan and Mona Lisa are nominated this week.
Bani tells Manu that Lopa was waiting for so long to make sure that she doesn’t look bad in front of the camera. She also says that Rohan should be evicted and Manu should stay in the show. Manu and Manveer joke around asking everyone to appeal to Bigg Boss to make Manu-Manveer the winners. Manu and Manveer are later seen recollecting their life before entering the house.