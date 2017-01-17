Bigg Boss 10, 16th January 2017: Mona Lisa and Rohan Mehra get nominated for evictions

Since Manveer has already qualified into the finale week and Rohan is nominated for the entire season, they are made the sanchalaks of the task. As the housemates slip into their costumes and get ready for the task, they begin to strategize and find the best solution to the problem in hand. Mona feels distressed and starts crying as she is caught in a dilemma whether to deliver or destroy Manu’s gift. Manu tells Bani that Mona has his mother’s footwear and valuables which he might have to give up. He advises Mona against giving him the parcel but she refuses to listen to him. After the first buzzer rings, Mona volunteers to go first and delivers Manu’s parcel. He tries convincing her against giving him the parcel but she goes ahead and gives it anyway. Manu gets furious as he feels that Mona is being an emotional fool and has taken a hasty decision. Mona gets miffed by Manu’s comments and starts crying again while Manveer and other housemates try to console her. He even refuses to open the parcel. Bani suggests that everyone nominate themselves and Lopa also agrees. Manu also consoles Mona Lisa. Bani tells Manu that she is okay if he burns her parcel.

Manu gets a customised mug and a letter from his fiancee. The housemates come up with a plan that they would deliver everyone’s parcels so that they all get nominated uniformly. When Lopa asks for Bani’s opinion, she takes it in a wrong way and snaps at Lopa. Bani says that she will have no remorse if someone destroys her parcel in order to get safe as she would also do the same at this crucial stage of the game. Bani is seen bitching about Lopa to Manveer.

Mona is crying inconsolably as Bani is trying to console her. Lopa apologises to Mona for burning her parcel to save herself and Mona forgives her. Bigg Boss announces that Rohan and Mona Lisa are nominated this week.