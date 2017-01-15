Bigg Boss 10, 14th January 2017 written update: Salman Khan tries to mediate between Bani and Lopa, announces Nitibha as evicted this week

Bigg Boss 10, 14th January 2017 written update: Salman claims that Manu gets into a lot more grapevine conversations than anyone else in the house, but never owns up to it. Bigg Boss 10, 14th January 2017 written update: Salman claims that Manu gets into a lot more grapevine conversations than anyone else in the house, but never owns up to it.

Salman Khan opens the episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode by congratulating Manveer Gurjar for winning the ticket to finale week. Talking about how Manu Punjabi and Manveer fared in the mall activity, Salman tells them that they have finally attained the celebrity status and will no longer be addressed as common people.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Salman gets on to discussing Bani J and Lopamudra Raut’s ugly cat-fight that brought the house down. After hearing both Bani and Lopa’s side of the story, he tells them that both of them were at fault and it was completely unpardonable. He also adds that they could have handled the pressure and the situation in a better away rather than making it ugly and brash. Condemning their actions and reactions, Salman says Lopa and Bani stooped to a new low just like Swami Om.

Moving on to the Khalnayak Ki Kursi, Salman asks the housemates to nominate one contestant who deserves to grace it this week. Except for Rohan Mehra, everyone takes Lopa’s name as the Khalnayak of the week. Supporting it with a reason, housemates say that Lopa’s attitude towards Bani was not acceptable and she went a bit too far by making remarks about Bani’s mother. On the contrary, Salman does not agree with their decision and points out that it was Bani’s fault since she first started it by making personal remarks at Lopa and dragged her family into it. Supporting Lopa further, he says that she doesn’t deserve to be on that chair. In her defense, Lopa says that she has never used her father’s money for her own happiness but has given them more as a responsible daughter. Lopa also says that since the time she has stepped inside the house, she is being targeted at every stage and its seems like she has lost all the respect that she had gained so far in her career.

Salman also gives Manu a piece of his mind and says that his spitefulness has become very evident in the recent past. Salman adds that while he claims that Bani engages in a lot of grapevine conversations, it is Manu who does it more often but never owns up to it. Manu defends himself by saying that if his comments are not causing any harm to others then he is not doing anything wrong. By the end of the discussion, Salman asks Bani and Lopa to bury the hatchet and hug each other. He concludes the episode by evicting Nitibha.