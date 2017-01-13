Bigg Boss 10, 12th January 2017 written update: Manveer, Nitibha try to sort out their differences

As Manu, Manveer and Lopa begin strategising and etching out a plan, they anticipate that Bani and Nitibha will become the troublemakers during the task. As the buzzer rings, Rohan makes the first call to Manu from a phone booth placed in the garden area. He makes harsh remarks and rubs it in to irritate him. Rohan tells Manu that he is incapable of doing a task as simple as eating a bowl of rasagulla. He further adds that Manu always engages in backbiting about other contestants and labels it as entertainment. Rohan also says that Manu does not contribute to any household chore apart from cooking food. Manu listens to Rohan patiently and sustains the calls till the buzzer rings.Up next, the great rivals Bani and Lopa get on a call. Bani makes most of this opportunity and says the nastiest things possible. From taunting her beauty pageant victory to doubting her shopping skills, Bani points out everything possible that will annoy Lopa. She even goes on to say that Lopa treats Rohan like her puppy dog who follows her around the house wagging his tail and following her instructions. After the call is done, Lopa justifies her stand in front of Rohan. After Bani’s attempt proves unsuccessful, she nudges Rohan to reveal a couple of Lopa’s weak points. Rohan first takes this conversation lightly and ignores Bani’s request. Looking at Rohan’s reaction, Bani tells him that he is not playing the game sportingly enough and is just protecting his friend. After she prods him further, Rohan loses his cool and asks Bani to stop bothering him. Bani tries to explain her stand but Rohan refuses to listen. While they both indulge in a fight, onlookers Manu and Manveer nibble on a paratha while enjoying the drama.