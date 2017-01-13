Latest News

Bigg Boss 10, 12th January 2017 written update: Manveer, Nitibha try to sort out their differences

In Bigg Boss 10, Bani calls Rohan Mehra a puppy.

Written by Bhumika Sharma | Updated: January 13, 2017 1:33 am
bigg boss 10 highlights, bigg boss 10 yesterday episode, swami nitibha fight, swami manu fight, swami hurts himself, swami cuts his hand, selfie task, swami photobombs, oppo calender bigg boss, m3 photos, manu manveer monalisa photos, manveer irritated, manveer angry, bigg boss selfies, bigg boss 10 news, bigg boss 10 updates, television news, television updates, indian express news, indian express Manveer- Nitibha and Bani- Rohan try to sort out their differences at the end of the day. (Representational Image)
Early in the morning, Manu Punjabi and Manveer are seen sharing their experience of the mall task with the housemates in Bigg Boss 10. In a similar context, Manveer tells Manu that Nitibha Kaul’s reaction to their win was something very unexpected and it came across as if she was envious of them. Manu replies in affirmative and says that it is Bani J who is drilling all these thoughts in Nitibha’s head. Soon after, Bigg Boss introduces the luxury budget task, BB Call Centre, wherein the housemates are divided into two teams- call centre executives and customers. While Manveer, Manu and Lopa are given the responsibility of the call centre executives who have to patiently listen to their customers’ complaints, Bani, Rohan Mehra and Nitibha are asked to be the cranky callers. While the executives have to maintain their composure and try to give a suitable solution to the customer’s problems, customers have to make sure that they irritate the executives and instigate them to disconnect the call.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

As Manu, Manveer and Lopa begin strategising and etching out a plan, they anticipate that Bani and Nitibha will become the troublemakers during the task. As the buzzer rings, Rohan makes the first call to Manu from a phone booth placed in the garden area. He makes harsh remarks and rubs it in to irritate him. Rohan tells Manu that he is incapable of doing a task as simple as eating a bowl of rasagulla. He further adds that Manu always engages in backbiting about other contestants and labels it as entertainment. Rohan also says that Manu does not contribute to any household chore apart from cooking food. Manu listens to Rohan patiently and sustains the calls till the buzzer rings.Up next, the great rivals Bani and Lopa get on a call. Bani makes most of this opportunity and says the nastiest things possible. From taunting her beauty pageant victory to doubting her shopping skills, Bani points out everything possible that will annoy Lopa. She even goes on to say that Lopa treats Rohan like her puppy dog who follows her around the house wagging his tail and following her instructions. After the call is done, Lopa justifies her stand in front of Rohan. After Bani’s attempt proves unsuccessful, she nudges Rohan to reveal a couple of Lopa’s weak points. Rohan first takes this conversation lightly and ignores Bani’s request. Looking at Rohan’s reaction, Bani tells him that he is not playing the game sportingly enough and is just protecting his friend. After she prods him further, Rohan loses his cool and asks Bani to stop bothering him. Bani tries to explain her stand but Rohan refuses to listen. While they both indulge in a fight, onlookers Manu and Manveer nibble on a paratha while enjoying the drama.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News