Bigg Boss 10 finale: Bani J is the winner for the audience, says poll

Bigg Boss 10 will get its winner in a few hours, but the audience has already made its choice. If we go by the poll run by indianexpress.com, Bani J will walk away with the trophy of Bigg Boss 10. Though speculations of commoner Manveer Gurjar winning the show have been doing the rounds, but fans of the Roadies fame star Bani J refuse to believe the rumours.

The 27-year-old reality TV star Bani J’s journey has been full of ups and downs. There were days when the VJ-host lost track and zoned out completely on the show, but her on-the-face attitude was much appreciated by the celebrities and audiences alike.

According to our poll results, Bani J got 68% votes over Manveer Gurjar who got only 20% votes. Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut were far behind with 3% and 9% votes respectively. See the poll.

Who will be the winner of @BiggBoss 10? Cast your votes here. — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 27, 2017

Being a fitness freak, Bani refused to share her protein diet and that brought her under the target of her fellow contestants. She was even compared to Swami Om by Lopamudra but Bani managed to take it all with dignity. It was Bigg Boss 10 which brought out the emotional side of the rough and tough Roadies runner-up, Bani. She was often seen in tears as she missed her friends and family. Her mother was her weakest spot and even the mention of her name, irked Bani.

If Bani J wins, it will be the third time that a Roadies ex-contestant will get the title of the Bigg Boss winner. Earlier, Ashutosh Kaushik who won Roadies 2007 became the winner of Bigg Boss 2 and Season 9 of the show was won by Prince Narula.

