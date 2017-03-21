Akanksha Sharma would date a frog but not Manveer Gurjar. What went wrong between Bigg Boss 10 contestants?

If you thought all the buzz around Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 10 faded away after the season finale, think again. Everything about the recently wrapped season 10 is still fresh in the minds of the audience, courtesy, the controversies, fights and romances that have spilled over even outside the four walls of the house. And the latest ones to lock horns are Manveer Gurjar and Akanksha Sharma. Ask us what’s coming in between these once good friends. Well, a frog!

As per reports doing the rounds, Akanksha had said something about Manveer, which didn’t go down well with the Bigg Boss 1o winner. “I would date a frog but not Manveer. I wouldn’t date him even if he was the last man on earth,” Akanksha had allegedly said during an interview with Spotboye. Giving it back to her, Manveer went one step ahead. “It’s great if Akanksha feels like dating an animal. She said that she would rather date a frog than me but she should first ask the frog, if it will date her,” Manveer said during a Facebook chat.

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestants Akanksha Sharma and Manveer Gurjar have been clicked hanging out with other housemates, including Nitibha Kaul, a lot of times. Former Bigg Boss 10 contestants Akanksha Sharma and Manveer Gurjar have been clicked hanging out with other housemates, including Nitibha Kaul, a lot of times.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with Akanksha about the entire spat and where it began, she seemed in no mood to drag it further. “I have not read what he spoke, and neither do I wish to know. I’ve moved beyond Bigg Boss 10. You make friends, but sometimes you move on. It’s better not to drag things or else it’ll be ‘you say something, I say something’ and so on. He is no more important to me. I don’t care what he says or does,” Akanksha said while clarifying things.

So did she really utter the ‘frog’ statement in that particular interview? “You know how it is. You say something in a different way and things get blown out of proportion. I don’t want to speak anything on this,” Akanksha cleared her side.

After Akanksha’s alleged remark against Manveer, the Noida guy had a Facebook live chat on Sunday with his fans. And amid a lot of questions pertaining to his fight with Akanksha, he even gave a fitting reply to her. “I was supposed to call her ‘didi’ but after giving such statements, she has lost my respect,” he added.

There was a time when Manveer, Akanksha and Nitibha Kaul used to hang out and party together. The pictures of the trio kept floating on the social media every now and then. But, what went wrong suddenly? We have seen the crackling chemistry between Manveer and Nitibha both on and after Bigg Boss 10. While the two call each other “good friends,” there were some reports of trouble between them due to Akanksha. Though Akanksha assured that her friendship with Nitibha is still strong, we wonder what’s happening behind the closed doors.

