Best of 2016: From Big B to the Khans, the actors who stunned us with their performances

In 2016 we saw films of all three Khans, three from Akshay Kumar and outstanding performances by veteran Amitabh Bachchan and comparatively new Sushant Singh Rajput. But who's the best?

Written by Mahak Dutta | New Delhi | Published:December 26, 2016 4:52 pm
As we gear up for yet another year of non-stop entertainment, let’s take a look back into 2016, which has seen the some great performances in the entertainment industry. The year saw films of all three Khans, three from Akshay Kumar and outstanding performances by veteran Amitabh Bachchan and comparatively new Sushant Singh Rajput. We bring you the best of 2016.

Akshay Kumar

He is one of those actors in Bollywood who never fails to impress his audience. With Airlift and Rustom, he proved that he has cracked the formula of serving entertainment with a message and top it off with a good performance. Be it the daring role of the Kuwait-based Indian businessman, Ranjit Katyal in Airlift or the betrayed husband in Rustom, he always surprises the audience with his mindblowing work.

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan is an indisputable charmer for his audience and leaves an unbeatable impression every time he appears onscreen. Both his movies were no doubt big blockbusters at the box office this year. He generated buzz both among media and the viewers with his magnetic looks in Kapoor & Sons. His portrayal of a gay definitely turned out to be a myth-buster about homosexuality. At the year end, his alluring appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor was yet another treat for all. The controversy over Pakistani actors in Indian films dwarfed his performance.

Randeep Hooda

Be it in Sarbjit or Sultan, Randeep Hooda without fail has left a long-lasting impression on the viewers with his intense roles this year. He was critically acclaimed and garnered tremendous appreciation for his acting. His performances this year made him the most promising actors of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan

The audience couldn’t have waited any longer to see King Khan playing in a double role again after Om Shanti Om. Fan was, without a doubt, one of the most awaited movies of the year. Be it the obsessive character of the Delhi-lad Gaurav Chandana or the superstar Aryan Khanna, SRK did not fail to surprise his audience. He was also seen delivering yet another successful performance in the year-ender Dear Zindagi playing the role of a Goa-based psychiatrist.

 

Shahid Kapoor

Writer-director Abhishek Chaubey presented Shahid Kapoor in a totally different light as a London-born Punjabi musician who lives a luxurious lifestyle and is addicted to drugs in Udta Punjab. Shahid totally outshined in the movie as a ‘Punjabi Gabru’. Though the movie was subjected to a whole lot of controversies in the media before its release, it totally won hearts after its release. Big thanks to Sasha!

 

Salman Khan

Starring in the romantic sports-drama film, Sultan, opposite Anushka Sharma, there was not one thing which audience did not love about this movie. Be it the story or the direction, or the lovely songs, Salman Khan totally sizzled the big screen with his outstanding performance. As it became the fourth highest grosser of all time, Salman Khan totally proved to be the Sultan of Bollywood with this movie.

Amitabh Bachchan

Once again Amitabh Bachchan endeared himself to the audience portraying the role of Deepak Sehgal, a fierce lawyer in the movie Pink. He stands up in the favor of three women questioning the so-called patriarchal norms of the society . which The movie was critically acclaimed and was also screened at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Playing the role of none other than the Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput found himself back in the main league with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. It depicted the struggle of Dhoni to become a mainstream cricket player and how he ended up becoming the captain of the Indian team. He received immense appreciation from the critics and the movie became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016.

Ranbir Kapoor

The chocolate boy of Bollywood won hearts yet again with his amazing performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which hit theaters on the Diwali weekend. He was seen opposite the two leading ladies of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai and was widely appreciated by the audience. Though the movie faced controversies before its release, it turned out to be a blockbuster, crossing the Rs 200-crore mark.

Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist gives a distinguishing performance in what seems to be the most promising movie of Bollywood. Dangal is not just a movie but is a strong meaningful message which is to be delivered to the Indian audience. It has received a phenomenal response from both the public and the critics and has already crossed the coveted 100 crore mark on its first weekend hence giving a perfect end to the year 2016.

