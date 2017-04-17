Begum Jaan box office collection day 4: Can Vidya Balan film fight off Fast and Furious 8?

Begum Jaan box office collection day 4: Will Vidya Balan film pass weekday test? Begum Jaan box office collection day 4: Will Vidya Balan film pass weekday test?

Vidya Balan film Begum Jaan raked in a decent weekend collection of Rs 11.48 crore. However, the film failed to show growth during the weekend and collected Rs 4.03 crore on the third day. The reason behind film’s dismal show can be attributed to a number of factors including ongoing IPL matches, Hollywood film Fast and Furious 8 release and other big regional releases. In fact, the Fate of the Furious is going strong in India and has already collected Rs 38.60 crore. The film’s Sunday figures are awaited. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr, Fri 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 38.60 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. AWESOME! #TheFateOfTheFurious.” Taran also shared, “#BegumJaan showed an upward trend on Sun… Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.51 cr, Sun 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 11.48 cr. India biz.” After an average show over the weekend, it will be a real challenge for the film to sustain weekdays test.

#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr, Fri 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 38.60 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. AWESOME! #TheFateOfTheFurious — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017

#BegumJaan showed an upward trend on Sun… Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.51 cr, Sun 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 11.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2017

However, the average weekend collection doesn’t seem to be a much of problem for Begum Jaan. The film was made on a moderate budget of Rs 14-15 crore and had recovered half the cost from digital and satellite sales. Taran tweeted, “#BegumJaan has an advantage: Controlled costs… Theatrical biz + revenue from non-theatrical avenues should make it an earner.” Vidya Balan plays a brothel madam in this Hindi remake of Bengali film Rajkahini. The film has got mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Meanwhile, action thriller Fast and Furious 8 starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is on a record breaking spree. The film emerged as the biggest international weekend opener with a collection of Rs $423.3 million. Universal Pictures predicted that the film could collect Rs $532.5 million over the holiday weekend. The film is particularly doing well in China where it collected $188.85 million in the opening weekend. Taran confirmed the same and tweeted, “While we rejoice over ₹ 100 cr, ₹ 200 cr, ₹ 300 cr, #Furious8 collects $ 188.85 million in its opng wknd in China. Truly EARTH-SHATTERING!.”

