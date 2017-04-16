Begum Jaan box office collection day 3: Vidya Balan film struggles as Fast and Furious 8 vrooms ahead

Begum Jaan box office collection day 3: Vidya Balan plays a brothel madam in the film. Begum Jaan box office collection day 3: Vidya Balan plays a brothel madam in the film.

Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan seems to be struggling at the box office. The film didn’t show growth on the second day as was expected. Instead, the film witnessed a drop in collections on Saturday. Begum Jaan collected Rs 3.50 crore on the second day in comparison to Rs 3.94 crore on opening day. The dip in the collection could be due to the Good Friday holiday on the first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#BegumJaan declines on Day 2… Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 7.44 cr. India biz.” The film could see a spike in collections on Sunday and collect a decent weekend collection.

Vidya has not been able to give a hit during past few years. Her last few films Kahaani 2 and Hamari Adhuri Kahani failed to do well at box office. Director Srijit Mukherji, however, doesn’t seem to be bogged down by mixed reviews that film got from critics. In a recent post on Facebook, Srijit wrote, “For the statistically inclined, delighted to announce that despite mixed reviews, FF8, big regional new year releases and being an A rated film, #BegumJaan opened to 3.94 cr as opposed to the industry expectation of 3-3.25 cr and an ORMAX prediction of 3.4 cr. Thank you for all the bouquets and brickbats.”

#BegumJaan declines on Day 2… Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 7.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2017

The film is getting some tough competition from Hollywood action thriller Fast and Furious 8 starring Vin Diesel. There have also been some big regional releases that could be a reason behind Begum Jaan’s dismal show at the box office. Films like Pa Pandi (Tamil), Sakhavu (Malayalam) and Manje Bistre (Punjabi) have got positive reviews. Earlier Taran tweeted about the same, “#BegumJaan had a slow start… Evening shows better… #Furious8 wave + huge start of Punjabi film #ManjeBistre in North made a dent.”

Begum Jaan was made on a moderate budget of Rs 14-15 crore and has recovered half of the investment from satellite and digital sales. Makers also found a huge tax relief of Rs 2 crore after the film has been declared tax-free in Jharkhand. Srijit Mukherji wrote on Twitter, “Delighted to announce the Hon’ble CM @dasraghubar has declared #BegumJaan tax-free for Jharkhand & has also extended a subsidy of Rs. 2 crores!”

