Begum Jaan box office collection day 2: Vidya Balan film fails to surpass Naam Shabana, Phillauri opening day collection

Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan is getting mixed responses from fans and critics. The Srijit Mukherji directorial is a Hindi remake of Bengali film Rajkahini. The film explores the fight of a group of sex workers when they are asked to leave their house after India-Pakistan partition. The film managed to collect Rs 3.94 crore on the first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and tweeted, “Begum Jaan biz needs to multiply on Sat + Sun to come up with a decent weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.94 cr. India biz. #BegumJaan had a slow start… Evening shows better… #Furious8 wave + huge start of Punjabi film #ManjeBistre in North made a dent.”

#BegumJaan biz needs to multiply on Sat + Sun to come up with a decent weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017

Vidya Balan in past has given some box office hits like The Dirty Picture and Kahaani. During past few months, there has been a flurry of films with prominent female characters. Rangoon (Kangana Ranaut), Naam Shabana (Taapsee Pannu) and Phillauri (Anushka Sharma) are some recent examples where female actors have got some meaty roles.

Vidya’s film has however failed to surpass the opening day collection of the three recent movies. Naam Shabana, Phillauri and Rangoon collected Rs 5.12 crore, Rs 4.02 crore and Rs 6.07 crore respectively on the opening day. In comparison, Begum Jaan collected Rs 3.94 crore. The film is also facing some tough competition from Hollywood film Fast and Furious 8 starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The film has collected Rs 38.60 crore. Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and tweeted, “#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr, Fri 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 38.60 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz.”

Begum Jaan is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Opening Day Collections:

Naam Shabana: Rs 5.12 crore

Phillauri: Rs 4.02 crore

Rangoon: Rs 6.07 crore

