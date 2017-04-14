Begum Jaan box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan film opens on an average note

Begum Jaan box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan plays a titular role of a madam of a brothel who tries to protect 11 sex workers in the face of a looming crisis post India-Pakistan partition. Begum Jaan box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan plays a titular role of a madam of a brothel who tries to protect 11 sex workers in the face of a looming crisis post India-Pakistan partition.

Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film Begum Jaan has finally released. The remake of Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film Rajkahini, Begum Jaan released on around 900-1100 screens on Friday. The film started on a decent note on its opening day. It saw around 15% occupancy on the morning shows, reported Bollywood Hungama. Vidya Balan plays a titular role of a madam of a brothel who tries to protect 11 sex workers in the face of a looming crisis post India-Pakistan partition. The film is expected to collect Rs 3-4 crore on its day one.

Trade pundit Akshaye Rathi earlier told indianexpress.com, “The film will be screened at around 1100 to 1150 theatres. So, on the first day, looking at the screens, I don’t expect the film to earn more than 3.5 to 4 crores on day one, by the weekend, it might earn Rs 10-11 crores. The film has been made with a low budget of around 14-15 crores and must have recovered half of the money by selling off satellite and music rights.” The film will face some tough competition from The Fate of the Furious that also released this week. The film has already collected Rs 22.50 crore. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed, ” Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr. Total: ₹ 22.50 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. OUTSTANDING! ”

#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr. Total: ₹ 22.50 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. OUTSTANDING! #TheFateOfTheFurious — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2017

Vidya Balan also spoke to indianexpress.com about her role in the film. When asked if there was anything that Vidya found difficult during the filming Begum Jaan, the actor said, “I found it difficult to slap. I had to slap this one girl repeatedly. After every take, I will touch her face and rub her hand. But Srijit used to tell me that slap her so hard that everyone hears that and I will okay that scene. However, then I went ahead for it and did it. I remember messaging that girl during night – ‘are you okay. Is your face swollen’? Because I was so worried as I had never slapped anyone.”

