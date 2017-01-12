Bairavaa movie review: Typical Vijay film, watchable

Bairavaa movie review: Bairavaa packs everything and Vijay, as usual, manages to entertain the audience for most part of the film. Bairavaa movie review: Bairavaa packs everything and Vijay, as usual, manages to entertain the audience for most part of the film.

Bairavaa movie cast: Vijay, Keerthi Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Daneal Balaji and Sathish

Bairavaa movie director: Bharathan

Bairavaa movie rating: 2

A lot is riding on the success of Vijay’s latest film Bairavaa. It is the actor’s 60th film, which is directed by Bharathan. The actor-director duo’s previous outing in 2007 titled Azhagiya Tamil Magan was a box office flop. Vijay surprised everyone when he agreed to team up with Bharathan once again at a crucial stage of his career.

After his 50th film Sura tanked at the box office, the actor showed a great improvement with the choice of his films that helped him to regain his star value at the box office. And his last film Theri was a blockbuster hit. All Vijay’s achievements in the film industry in the past decade sort of hinge on the commercial success of Bairavaa as it is his milestone film.

The film is very unlikely to receive positive reviews from the critics, given that it is a typical Vijay film. What matters the most for the filmmakers is how the audience responds to it.

With so much at stake, unlike ATM, Vijay and Bharathan have not tried anything new in this film. They have remained honest to the tried and tested formula, which has worked for Vijay all along. The filmmakers have played very safely to ensure the core fan base, which could make or break this film, of the actor is satisfied.

Bairavaa is a collection agent and he is a pro at what he does. He is the last resort of the banks in recovering the loan amount from wilful defaulters. At a friend’s wedding, Bairavaa runs into Malar Vizhi (Keerthy Suresh). No points for guessing. It is love at first sight for him. That leads us to the interval scene, where we find out that Malar Vizhi is not as happy as she seems to be. She is in real trouble. She is a medical student at the institution run by the main antagonist PK (Jagapathi Babu). He is a gangster, who invests in the education sector for money and reputation. Soon the students of his medical college find out that their medical college is a big sham and start protesting but in vain. When the students write to the medical council about irregularities taking place in their college, a team of officials arrives at the institution to investigate the complaint. Things turn nasty when PK makes an offer to the officials that they can have any girl from his college to brush all their findings under the carpet, which they accept. A girl is taken away in the night from the college hostel and next morning she is found dead.

The victim is Malar Vizhi’s friend. In the process of seeking justice, Malar becomes a target herself. The rest of the story follows how Bairavaa saves his love and other victims of PK.

It is a typical Vijay film, where you can predict what happens next in the film 10 minutes before it actually unfolds on the screen. But, we know what we sign up for when we buy a ticket to watch a Vijay film, which is nearly 3 hours of entertainment with the mix of comedy, drama, romance, sentiment, action and morality. Bairavaa packs everything and Vijay, as usual, manages to entertain the audience for most part of the film. Given that it is a hero-centric film, other characters have just been used to eulogise or give the build up for Bairavaa.

Some of the comedy in the film hits home and draws some genuine laughs. The action scenes have been nicely done, which gives enough opportunities for Vijay fans to burst into whistles, claps and cheers. The background score by Santhosh Narayanan adds excitement and intensity in action sequences. Vijay’s punchlines, written by Bharathan, also hit the right chord with the fans.

Bairavaa is, indeed, a big improvement from ATM duo. Vijay’s evergreen charm makes the film watchable, while hard-core fans may find the film really entertaining.

