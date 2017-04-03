Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt crosses Rs 200-crore mark worldwide

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan film has so far collected Rs 114.24 crore in domestic market. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan film has so far collected Rs 114.24 crore in domestic market.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is one of the biggest hits of the first quarter of 2017. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan got rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. After crossing Rs 100-crore mark in a domestic market, the film has achieved another feat. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has now crossed Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Producer Karan Johar confirmed the same. Karan shared, ” Winning hearts worldwide!!We are grateful for all the love!@ShashankKhaitan @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi.”

The film has so far collected Rs 114.24 crore in domestic market. Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#BadrinathKiDulhania collects ₹ 2.11 cr in Weekend 4… [Week 4] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 72 lakhs, Sun 89 lakhs. Total: ₹ 114.24 cr. India biz.” With this, the film has becomes the 38th all-time grosser in Bollywood. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has earlier also recorded the highest second-week collection of 2017 leaving behind films like Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2.

The film is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 45-50 crore. This includes Rs 30 crore as its cost of production and Rs 10-15 crore for promotions and advertisements. “The film has been promoted in an amazing way. So, if we look at the landing cost, one-fourth of it would have been recovered by selling satellite rights for Rs 10-15 crore plus the money they would have recovered by selling music rights, rest would be recovered by the business they will do at the box office,” film distributor Akshaye Rathi earlier told indianexpress.com.

Made under Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This is the third time that Alia and Varun are working together in a film after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year. The film was released on 2700 screens.

