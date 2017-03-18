Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 9: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film to cross Rs 100-cr mark this weekend?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 9: The film collected Rs 4.21 crore on Friday. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 9: The film collected Rs 4.21 crore on Friday.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has collected Rs 77.87 crore till now. The film earned Rs 4.21 crore on Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BadrinathKiDulhania braves multiple new films, yet dominates the BO… [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 77.87 cr. India biz.” He also shared, “#BadrinathKiDulhania trending is SUPER… Biz is expected to witness a jump on Sat and Sun, thus adding to a SOLID total. India biz.”

The film has comparatively done better than other past releases like Commando 2, Rangoon and Ok Jaanu. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has already become the fourth highest grosser of 2017 after Raees, Jolly LLB 2 and Kaabil. Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan, Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan film Kaabil went on to collect Rs 137.51 crore, Rs 115.65 crore and Rs 103.84 crore respectively.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan says he doesn’t think nepotism exists in the Hindi film industry. The nepotism debate took the centre-stage in Bollywood after actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a controversy recently, with her remarks on filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. Karan hit back at Kangana, saying that he did not know what Kangana meant by ‘nepotism’ as he has not worked with his family members, and instead launched several actors and directors, who hail from a non-film background.

When asked if nepotism exists in the film industry, Varun told PTI “I don’t think. I don’t want to talk much about it.“I like Kangana, her style and more power to her.”

Though Varun was not launched by his father, director David Dhawan, his big ticket break under Karan’s Dharma Productions – in Student of The Year, provided him the much needed launchpad.

