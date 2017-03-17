Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 8: Will Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film brave the new releases?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 8: The film will soon cross the lifetime collection of its prequel, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, that collected Rs 76.81 crore. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 8: The film will soon cross the lifetime collection of its prequel, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, that collected Rs 76.81 crore.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt has collected Rs 73.66 crore in seven days. The film will soon cross the lifetime collection of its prequel, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, that collected Rs 76.81 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 12.08 cr, Tue 7.52 cr, Wed 5.95 cr, Thu 5.06 cr. Total: ₹ 73.66 cr.” He also tweeted, “#BadrinathKiDulhania has an EXCELLENT Week 1… Collects ₹ 73.66 cr… Expected to dominate this week again… Day-wise data follows.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to rule the box office during the second week also. This week Rajkummar Rao-starrer Trapped and Mustafa Burmawala-starrer Machine released. Alia and Varun can get some tough competition from Hollywood release – Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson. Last year, Disney’s The Jungle Book did very well at Indian box office. The film went on to break many records and collected around Rs 180 crore. The film’s weekend collections were highest ever for any Hollywood release in the country, according to Bollywood Hungama. In that sense, there are high expectations from Beauty and the Beast.

Meanwhile, Alia is proud of her journey in Bollywood so far. Asked about what makes her choose roles as varied as the ones in Student Of The Year and the very recent Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia told IANS, “Like the way I don’t dress up for other people, in a similar way, I do different films for myself and not for someone else. I want to do different films for myself and not because of ‘log aise kar rahey hai’

