Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 6: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film wins mid-week test too

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 6: The film’s high point is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s performances. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 6: The film’s high point is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s performances.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is winning hearts for its small town charm and amazing performances. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer has already crossed Rs 62.28 crore at the box office and continues to maintain its hold. When other movies lose their pace by Wednesday, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is running to a great response. This film is surely the best birthday gift actor Alia Bhatt could’ve received this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh is equally impressed. He tweeted, “#BadrinathKiDulhania is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 12.08 cr, Tue 7.15 cr. Total: ₹ 62.28 cr. India biz.”

By Monday, Badrinath Ki Dulhania had broken some records already. With a collection of Rs 12.08 crore, it became the highest first Monday grosser of 2017, beating Raees (Rs 8.25 crore), Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 7.26 crore) and Kaabil (Rs 6.04 crore).

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film can overtake Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania?

Varun plays the character of Badri while Alia plays his love interest and a strong woman Vaidehi in the film. The two, while promoting their film, even celebrated Holi together. Their clicks from the day were one of the best this year. The lead pair is in so much awe of all the love and appreciation coming their way that they had shared a special video for their fans, thanking everyone for their support.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the film, we saw Varun praising Alia like never before. He was thoroughly impressed by the way she portrayed Vaidehi onscreen. Talking about his co-star, the 27-year-old actor said, “Alia has never looked prettier than she has in this film. The one thing that is commendable about her is the fact that she gets into the skin of the character to the core. Vaidehi is the best girl in the world. If Vaidehi would have existed in real, I would have married her and given her my everything.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd