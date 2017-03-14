Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film is the highest Monday grosser of 2017

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 5: Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 5: Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has crossed Rs 50-crore mark. The film did stupendously well on Monday with a collection of Rs 12.08 crore. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has also become the highest first Monday grosser of 2017. It has beaten other hits of 2017 like Raees (Rs 8.25 crore), Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 7.26 crore) and Kaabil (Rs 6.04 crore) in terms of first Monday collection.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BadrinathKiDulhania has a SUPERB Mon… Crosses ₹ 55 cr… Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 12.08 cr. Total: ₹ 55.13 cr.” With this impressive collection, the film seems to have passed the crucial Monday test. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to stay strong during the week owing to strong performances by Alia and Varun.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film is set in a small town and explores the dilemma of a modern day relationship. “The core is man and woman, love and respect, and the role of that in a relationship. I have always seen around me and I have been judgmental about it. I have tried to be neutral about it and also tried to have no opinion about it. Today especially, there is so much talk around man, woman, the role of women, feminist, chauvinist and as a story-teller, I questioned myself. How can I bring this out in the most normal way without judging either side? It is easy to point fingers at everybody but it is tough to tell a neutral story and then let people decide what is right and wrong,” Shashank said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

The film was released on around 3,000 screens. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 45-50 crore including Rs 30 crore as its cost of production and Rs 10-15 crore for promotions and advertisements.

