Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film has already broken all these records

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has reinstated the position of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as a bankable Bollywood pairing. The two actors are working for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of The Year. With an opening weekend collection of Rs 43.05 crore, the film is on a spree of breaking box office records. The film collected Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday but is expected to witness a dip in the collection on Monday owing to Holi festivities. Nevertheless, the film’s overwhelming response brings hope for the industry after a couple of disappointing movies in the past few moths including Rangoon, Commando 2 and Ok Jaanu.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has become Alia and Varun’s all-time highest opening weekend grosser as a lead pair, reported Bollywood Hungama. Their previous two films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of The Year collected Rs 33.74 crore and 30 crore respectively in the first weekend.

If we talk about Alia and Varun individually, then also the film has set new benchmarks for both the actors. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun’s third highest weekend grosser after Dilwale (Rs. 64.09 crore) and ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 (Rs. 46.35 crore). For Alia, the film is the biggest opening weekend grosser. Her film 2 States with Rs 37.62 crore, is the only other film which comes close to Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s opening weekend collection.

#BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 43.05 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2017

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is also the fourth highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 after Raees (93.24 crore), Kaabil (Rs. 67.46 cr) and Jolly LLB 2 (Rs. 50.46 crore). Unlike these three films that feature superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania rides on the sheer acting chops of rather young Alia and Varun.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, " #BadrinathKiDulhania Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 43.05 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!." He also shared, " #BadrinathKiDulhania has a ROCKING weekend… Jumps past ₹ 40 cr mark… Day-wise growth says it all… Data in next tweet."

