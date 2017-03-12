Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film stays strong

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are happy with all the love that the film is getting from the audience. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are happy with all the love that the film is getting from the audience.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has been doing well since it’s release on March 10. The film has started its first weekend on a good note with a collection of Rs 27 crore in just two days. It is expected to show high growth on Sunday. However, Badrinath Ki Dulhania can see a dip in collections on Monday given the Holi celebrations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” #BadrinathKiDulhania shows growth on Sat… Eyes ₹ 43 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr. Total: ₹ 27 cr. India biz.”

Meanwhile, both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are happy with all the love that the film is getting from the audience. Varun spoke about the film during a recent award show. “It’s not a time pass film. It has a message in it and the best part is that people have understood the message. Critics have liked the film and even the audience is liking it,” Varun told PTI.

“But people are going and watching it and it feels very nice. I am happy that the film is doing well. I will not talk about figures as for me it means (that) people are going to theatres and watching the film. I am not that concerned about Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore club. I am here to entertain people,” added the actor.

Alia told reporters that she was happy to see the kind of love coming her way for her performance in the film. The actor also says she was excited to meet children of her mentor Karan Johar, who became the father of twins through surrogacy last week.

