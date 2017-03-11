Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan film looks for a great show during long Holi weekend

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 2: Produced by Karan Johar, the film is released on around 3000 screens in the country. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 2: Produced by Karan Johar, the film is released on around 3000 screens in the country.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan film has collected Rs 12.25 crore on the first day. Produced by Karan Johar, the film released on around 3000 screens in the country. Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s highlight is the powerhouse performance of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BadrinathKiDulhania has an IMPRESSIVE Day 1… Biz likely to multiply over the weekend… Strong word of mouth… Fri ₹ 12.25 cr. India biz.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to do a good business over this long Holi weekend. Thought it might see a dip in collections on Monday due to Holi celebrations, however, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend collection of the Alia and Varun film is sure to be impressive.

In what is being largely seen as a feminist, progressive film about gender equality, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set in a small town. The movie, according to many critics, is a mature version of Alia and Varun’s previous outing in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. While Varun is playing a 10th-class pass Badri from Jhansi, Alia is seen playing an educated woman with ambitions.

#BadrinathKiDulhania has an IMPRESSIVE Day 1… Biz likely to multiply over weekend… Strong word of mouth… Fri ₹ 12.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2017

“Badri is the one we love to hate, the chauvinist, and Vaidehi is also one whom we love to hate, who is apparently a feminist, and then try to get them on the same level for love. How can these two characters ever fall in love? How can they ever try to lead a simple life? That’s been the journey. That’s done in the most commercial way I could. By telling the story, not with sorrow but with joy,” director Shashank Khaitan spoke about the film in an interview with indianexpress.com.

