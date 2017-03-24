Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 14: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film makes a century

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 14: The film is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 14: The film is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has crossed Rs 100-crore mark today. The film has collected Rs 100.74 crore. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been doing as steady business on weekdays. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” #BadrinathKiDulhania [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.45 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr.”

The film is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 45-50 crore. This includes Rs 30 crore as its cost of production and Rs 10-15 crore for promotions and advertisements. “The film has been promoted in an amazing way. So, if we look at the landing cost, one-fourth of it would have been recovered by selling satellite rights for Rs 10-15 crore plus the money they would have recovered by selling music rights, rest would be recovered by the business they will do at the box office,” film distributor Akshaye Rathi earlier told indianexpress.com.

Made under Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This is the third time that Alia and Varun are working together in a film after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year. The film was released on 2700 screens.

#BadrinathKiDulhania [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.45 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: I haven’t signed any Hollywood project

Meanwhile, new releases haven’t been able to perform well at the box office. Aagaya Hero starring Govinda, Beauty And The Beast (English), Trapped, Machine and Desi Black Picture have collected Rs 0.75 cr, Rs 6.67 cr, Rs 1.44 cr, Rs 1.75 cr and 0.002 crore respectively, according to Bollywood Hungama. Badrinath Ki Dulhania will have to share screen and audience with new release this Friday ( March 14) with Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd