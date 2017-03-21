Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 12: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film stays strong

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 12: Made under Dharma Productions, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 12: Made under Dharma Productions, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt has collected Rs 93.94 crore. The film which is running in its third week is doing decent business. Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 2.72 crore on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#BadrinathKiDulhania inches closer to ₹ 100 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 93.94 cr. India biz.”

The new releases have failed to put up a good show at box office. Aagaya Hero starring Govinda, Beauty And The Beast (English), Trapped, Machine and Desi Black Picture have collected Rs 0.75 cr, Rs 6.67 cr, Rs 1.44 cr, Rs 1.75 cr and 0.002 crore respectively, according to Bollywood Hungama. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has clearly emerged as the box office winner.

The film is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs around 45-50 crore including Rs 30 crore as cost of production and Rs 10-15 crore for promotions and advertisements.

#BadrinathKiDulhania inches closer to ₹ 100 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 93.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2017

“The film has been promoted in an amazing way. So, if we look at the landing cost, one-fourth of it would have been recovered by selling satellite rights for Rs 10-15 crore plus the money they would have recovered by selling music rights, rest would be recovered by the business at the box office,” film distributor earlier Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com.

See Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s day-wise box office collections:

Day 1-Rs 12.25 cr

Day 2-Rs 14.75 cr

Day 3-Rs 16.05 cr

Day 4-Rs 12.08 cr

Day 5-Rs 7.52 cr

Day 6-Rs 5.95 cr

Day 7-Rs 5.06 cr

Day 8-RS 4.21 cr

Day 9-Rs 5.90 cr

Day 10-Rs 7.45 cr

Day 11-Rs 2.72 cr.

Made under Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This is the third time that Alia and Varun are working together in a film after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year. The film was released on 2700 screens.

