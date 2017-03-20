Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 11: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film to cross Rs 100 cr?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 11: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ffilm has also done a decent business in overseas market. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 11: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ffilm has also done a decent business in overseas market.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is nearing Rs 100-crore mark. The film has already collected Rs 91.22 crore. It saw a growth in collections on Sunday earning Rs 7.45 crore as compared to Rs 5.90 crore on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the film, the first superhit of 2017. The film did decent business during its second business as well. Taran shared, ” #BadrinathKiDulhania [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr. Total: ₹ 91.22 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT. #BadrinathKiDulhania continues to dominate… Enjoys a SUPER-STRONG Weekend 2… Collects ₹ 17.56 cr… First SUPER HIT of 2017.”

The film has also done a decent business in overseas market. Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected Rs 30.87 crore abroad. Taran shared, “#BadrinathKiDulhania – OVERSEAS – Total after Weekend 2: $ 4.72 million [₹ 30.87 cr]. VERY GOOD!”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 45-50 crore. This includes Rs 30 crore as its cost of production and Rs 10-15 crore for promotions and advertisements. “The film has been promoted in an amazing way. So, if we look at the landing cost, one-fourth of it would have been recovered by selling satellite rights for Rs 10-15 crore plus the money they would have recovered by selling music rights, rest would be recovered by the business they will do at the box office,” film distributor Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com.

See Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s day-wise box office collections:

Day 1-Rs 12.25 cr

Day 2-Rs 14.75 cr

Day 3-Rs 16.05 cr

Day 4-Rs 12.08 cr

Day 5-Rs 7.52 cr

Day 6-Rs 5.95 cr

Day 7-Rs 5.06 cr

Day 8-RS 4.21 cr

Day 9-Rs 5.90 cr

Day 10-Rs 7.45 cr

Meanwhile, other new releases continue to disappoint. Rajkummar Rao starrer Trapped has collected Rs 1.44 crore. Taran tweeted, ” #Trapped shows 50% growth on Sun… Wed pre 3 lakhs, Fri 26 lakhs, Sat 46 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs. Total: ₹ 1.44 cr [300 screens]. India biz.”

