Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 10: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film brings respite amid dismal show of new releases

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is doing decent business in its second week. The film has collected Rs 83.77 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted,” Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day “#BadrinathKiDulhania is racing towards ₹ 100 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr. Total: ₹ 83.77 cr. India biz.” Badrinath Ki Dulhania has also become Alia and Varun’s biggest hit till date as a lead pair.

The two actors have earlier worked in films – Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Both the movies had collected Rs 70 crore and Rs 76.81 crore respectively. With a collection of Rs 83.77 crore, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has thus become Alia and Varun’s biggest hit as a lead pair.

Meanwhile, new releases this weekend seem to be struggling at the box office. Barring Beauty and the Beast which collected Rs 3.85 crore at India box office, other releases have put up a disappointing show. Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero, Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped, Machine and Desi Black Picture have collected Rs 0.50 cr, Rs 0.81 cr, Rs 1.10 cr and rs 0.002 crore respectively. Earlier films like Commando 2 and Rangoon also continue to perform poorly at the box office. Commando 2 and Rangoon collected Rs 24.75 crore and Rs 20.68 crore respectively. It seems films in the first quarter of 2017 have failed to attract audience.

#Trapped Wed previews 3 lakhs, Fri 26 lakhs, Sat 46 lakhs. Total: ₹ 75 lakhs [300 screens]. India biz… Key plexes witness growth. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2017

As of now, flops are dominating the first quarter of 2017… Let’s hope the forthcoming movies turn the tide… Fingers crossed! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2017

Taran shared, “The well-deserved success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania gives the industry ample reasons to cheer, but the string of flops play spoilsport. More Majority of films fail to attract footfalls, fail to last beyond 1 week, fail to recover P&A costs. The ratio of flops continues to skyrocket. As of now, flops are dominating the first quarter of 2017. Let’s hope the forthcoming movies turn the tide. Disappointed with the quality of movies churned out these days… The Sad part is, we blame the audience for staying away.Time to reflect.”

