Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film gets a fantastic opening

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has started on a good note at the box office. The early reports from the ticket windows have started pouring in and they are all good. The film, produced by Karan Johar, has mostly got good reviews and critics and fans alike are applauding the film for Alia and Varun’s performance as well as Shashank Khaitan’s direction. Talking about Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s day one prospects at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BadrinathKiDulhania starts very well. If it maintains the same pace – or gets better in evening – expect a SOLID Day 1.” While the trade was estimating the film to earn around Rs 12 crore on day one, it may actually do better if the evening shows go full.

Earlier talking about the weekend prediction, film distributor Akshaye Rathi had told indianexpress.com, “The film will make nothing less than Rs 12 crore at the box office on the first day. As far as the weekend is concerned, we can expect the film to make around Rs 40-50 crore. However, only Monday will see a dip because of Holi as most of the theatres would start shows in the latter half. They (Alia, Varun) are darlings of the audience. We always expect them to do something better. Their performances have always attracted people to the big screens.”

“Badrinath Ki Dulhania is one of the most relevant films of our times. The film drives a beautiful message while entertaining you all through,” Akshaye also tweeted on Friday.

The film is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs around 45-50 crore including Rs 30 crore as cost of production and Rs 10-15 crore for promotions and advertisements. “The film has been promoted in an amazing way. So, if we look at the landing cost, one-fourth of it would have been recovered by selling satellite rights for Rs 10-15 crore plus the money they would have recovered by selling music rights, rest would be recovered by the business they will do at the box office,” Akshaye said.

Made under Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This is the third time that Alia and Varun are working together in a film after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year. The film was released on 2700 screens.

