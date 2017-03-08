Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film in for a blockbuster opening

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office predictions: The film is expected to earn around Rs 40 crore on its first weekend. Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office predictions: The film is expected to earn around Rs 40 crore on its first weekend.

People have loved the on-screen and off-screen camaraderie of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, which makes Badrinath Ki Dulhania one of the most awaited films of the year. Now that the film is ready for release this Friday, here is what film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi has to say about its expected business. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the film distributor spoke about how the film is going to have a smooth sail at the box office.

Talking about the weekend prediction, Akshaye said, “The film will make nothing less than Rs 12 crore at the box office on the first day. As far as the weekend is concerned, we can expect the film to make around Rs 40-50 crores. However, only Monday will see a dip because of Holi as most of the theatres would start shows in the latter half.”

He says the film’s success can also be credited to the actors who have given tremendous performance individually and also together in the past. He cites the example of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the first iteration of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which did really well at the box office. “They (Alia, Varun) are darlings of the audience. We always expect them to do something better. Their performances have always attracted people to the big screens.”

Akshaye also threw some light on the budget of the film. “It is a Dharma film, you can expect a lavish budget. And on top of that, the film has been shot in Singapore extensively.” He said the cost of production would have been around Rs 30-35 crore and promotions would have cost Rs 10-15 crore, which makes the total budget Rs 45-50 crore. “The film has been promoted in an amazing way. So, if we look at the landing cost, one-fourth of it would have been recovered by selling satellite rights for Rs 10-15 crore plus the money they would have recovered by selling music rights, rest would be recovered by the business they will do at the box office.”

As per the trade, this weekend is going to be a fantastic one with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kong: Skull Island releasing together. However, Akshaye also mentions that the clash would not effect Varun-Alia’s film because Badri has a regional approach too as it is based in a small town and the actors speak regional dialect. Barring that, Varun is famous among kids, especially after ABCD 2, which ensures the film has a universal appeal.

The film is estimated to release on 2700 screens.

