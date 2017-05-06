Baahubali 2 box office collection day 9: SS Rajamouli film racing towards Rs 1000 cr mark

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 9: SS Rajamouli film doesn’t seem to slow down. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 9: SS Rajamouli film doesn’t seem to slow down.

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 collected Rs 915 crore at worldwide box office in eight days. The Prabhas film collected Rs 735 crore in the domestic market and Rs 180 crore in the overseas market. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 8 Days WW BO (Final) #India : Nett – 580 Crs Gross – ₹735 Crs Overseas: Gross – 180 Crs Total – 915 Crs.” The film’s Hindi version collected Rs 19.75 crore on Friday and trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed that film will cross Rs 300 crore (nett.) mark before the second weekend. Taran tweeted, “#Baahubali2 will surpass ₹ 300 cr mark before Weekend 2 concludes… [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr. Total: ₹ 266.75 cr nett. India biz. HINDI.”

#Baahubali2 8 Days WW BO (Final):#India : Nett – ₹ 580 Crs Gross – ₹ 735 Crs Overseas : Gross – ₹ 180 Crs Total – ₹ 915 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 6, 2017

#Baahubali2 will surpass ₹ 300 cr mark before Weekend 2 concludes… [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr. Total: ₹ 266.75 cr nett. India biz. HINDI. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2017

#Baahubali2 is SUPERB in Australia as well… Till Friday [5 May]: HINDI A$ 1,520,229 [₹ 7.26 cr] and TAMIL A$ 692,818 [₹ 3.31 cr]. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2017

#Baahubali2 is racing towards ₹ 100 cr in USA alone… Simply UNIMAGINABLE… Week 2 Fri $ 570,297. Await final numbers. FANTASTIC! @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2017

Baahubali 2 is also doing well in the overseas market. The film can very soon collect Rs 100 crore at US box office. Taran said, ” #Baahubali2 is racing towards ₹ 100 cr in the USA alone… Simply UNIMAGINABLE… Week 2 Fri $ 570,297. Await final numbers. FANTASTIC! @Rentrak.” The film’s figures in Australia are also astounding. Taran tweeted Australia figures of Baahubali 2, “More #Baahubali2 is SUPERB in Australia as well… TillFriday [5 May]: HINDI A$ 1,520,229 [₹ 7.26 cr] and TAMIL A$ 692,818 [₹ 3.31 cr]. @Rentrak.”

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is getting a lot of praise from Bollywood as well. Tubelight director Kabir Khan recently said that Baahubali 2 should not be seen as a regional film. “It’s a very good thing (box office collection of ‘Baahubali’). Whenever a film does well, we feel happy. I think we should not look at ‘Baahubali’ as a regional film it has successfully done well in both south and north market. For that hats off to SS Rajamouli. It’s a brilliant effort,” Kabir told IANS.

Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

