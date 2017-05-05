Latest News

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 8: SS Rajamouli film completes first week, left with no records to shatter

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 8: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film's Hindi version has collected Rs 335 crore.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 5, 2017 5:47 pm
Baahubali 2 box office collection, Baahubali 2 box office, Baahubali 2 movie, Baahubali 2 movie collection, Baahubali 2 total collection, Baahubali 2 box office collection day 8, SS Rajamouli, SS Rajamouli baahubali 2, baahubali 2 SS Rajamouli, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Baahubali 2 box office collection day 8: The film has also collected Rs 387 crore from other languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 is on a record breaking spree and continues to surprise those who thought movies are dying. Baahubali 2 has breathed a new life into the film industry plagued with a conspicuous absence of original and engaging cinema. The film doesn’t seem to slow down at the box office and has collected an estimated amount of Rs 887 crore worldwide, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 335 crore. The film has also collected Rs 387 crore from other languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

  1. G
    G Dhan Raj
    May 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm
    this print media gave the most underated review to Bahubali . 2 out of 5 by #SHUBHRAGUPTA , #IE should opt for someone else . Time to change there critic.The west has appreciated #BAHUBALI .#shubhragupta AUNTY .....ghar main bhaithkar serial reviews karo
