Baahubali 2 box office collection day 8: SS Rajamouli film completes first week, left with no records to shatter

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 is on a record breaking spree and continues to surprise those who thought movies are dying. Baahubali 2 has breathed a new life into the film industry plagued with a conspicuous absence of original and engaging cinema. The film doesn’t seem to slow down at the box office and has collected an estimated amount of Rs 887 crore worldwide, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 335 crore. The film has also collected Rs 387 crore from other languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

#Baahubali2 also becomes highest collecting Hindi film for week 1 – Rs 247 Cr net beating #Dangal & #Sultan. Salute to @ssrajamouli @Shobu_ pic.twitter.com/bFTpfIKHsz — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) Earlier today, the film also surpassed Aamir Khan’s PK to emerge as biggest Indian worldwide grosser. The worldwide collection of PK and Dangal were Rs 768 crore and Rs 716 crore respectively. Baahubali 2 has also beaten Dangal and Sultan in terms of the first-week collection. The film has collected Rs 247 crore (nett) in the first week. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai observed, “#Baahubali2 also becomes highest collecting Hindi film for week 1 – Rs 247 Cr net beating #Dangal & #Sultan. Salute to @ssrajamouli @Shobu.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, “After WEEK 1… #Dangal ₹ 197.54 cr [7 days] #Sultan ₹ 229.16 cr [9 days; Wed release] #Baahubali2 ₹ 247 cr [7 days] India biz. HINDI.” Also Read: Baahubali 2 box office collection day 7: SS Rajamouli film trumps Aamir Khan’s PK, becomes India’s highest worldwide grosser Baahubali 2 collected Rs 534 crore ( nett.) in a domestic market. The film showed a consistent performance throughout the week. Baahubali 2 collected Rs 30 cr, Rs 26 cr and Rs 22.75 crore on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Taran tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 Fri 41 cr, Sat 40.50 cr, Sun 46.50 cr, Mon 40.25 cr, Tue 30 cr, Wed 26 cr, Thu 22.75 cr. Total: ₹ 247 cr nett. India biz. HINDI. #Baahubali2 – ALL LANGUAGES – Week 1 NETT: ₹ 534 cr. India biz… Undoubtedly, the BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER ever.”

