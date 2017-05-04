Baahubali 2 box office collection day 7: After breaking all records, SS Rajamouli film is ready to make its own

Baahubali 2, from today, will be making its own records rather than breaking them. SS Rajamouli film has already emerged as the highest domestic grosser with a collection of Rs 750 crore. Prabhas film collected Rs 495 crore in domestic market. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “(ESTIMATES) #Baahubali2 6 Days WW BO: #India Nett – ₹ 495 Crs, Gross – ₹ 630 Cars, Overseas – ₹ 155 Crs, Total – ₹ 785 Crs.”
Baahubali 2 has already crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 1 which had a gross lifetime collection of Rs 650 crore. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai also said, “#Baahubali2 out grosses #Baahubali1 worldwide collections in 6 days! #B2 is grossed around Rs 750cr compared to #B1’s Rs 650Cr lifetime!”
Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film is all set to break another record. Baahubali 2 will soon overtake Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal as the highest grosser in the US. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal is the HIGHEST GROSSER in USA [$ 12.4 million]… #Baahubali2 all set to cross its *lifetime biz* on Wednesday. WOWWW! @Rentrak.” Taran earlier tweeted, “#Baahubali2 is setting new BENCHMARKS and creating RIPPLES internationally too… Biz in USA is an eye-opener, will leave you awestruck.”
(ESTIMATES) #Baahubali2 6 Days WW BO:#India
Nett – ₹ 495 Crs
Gross – ₹ 630 Crs
Overseas – ₹ 155 Crs
Total – ₹ 785 Crs
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 4, 2017
Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has left the Bollywood awestruck and several stars praised the film. Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Congratulations @ssrajamouli Sir on another spectacle! May u keep the flag flying..@karanjohar congrats!❤️. #Baahubali2.” Director Mahesh Bhatt tweeted, “Bahubali is a game changer, it’s the kind of movie that redefines everything you thought u knew & understood about Indian movies.” Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “More Absolutely loved Baahubali 2. Many congratulations to the entire team! @RanaDaggubati @ssrajamouli Prabhas, Vijendra Prasad garu great work.”
Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, Baahubali 2 is about two a battle for the throne of Mahishmati kingdom. Made on a budget of Rs 400-450 crore, the film released on 6500 screens in India. Online ticketing platform BookMyShow sold over 1 million tickets for the film within 24 hours of bookings opening. A Khan film releases on about 4,500 screens.
