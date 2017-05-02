Baahubali 2 box office collection day 5: SS Rajamouli film gets more shows in Russia on public demand

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 5: Prabhas film is heading to make unbeatable records. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 5: Prabhas film is heading to make unbeatable records.

Baahubali 2 is reinventing the meaning of success as the film is racing towards breaking all records across the nation and declaring itself a global phenomenon. The SS Rajamouli magnum opus has collected Rs 625 crores worldwide, leaving Indian trade analysts, filmmakers and contemporaries stunned with the kind of response it is getting being a regional film. In fact, it would be an insult to call it a regional cinema anymore as it is being loved by people, who are watching the dubbed versions in English, Hindi and Malayalam. And going by the way the film is minting money and winning hearts, it wouldn’t be long when it would cross the lifetime record of Aamir Khan’s PK which stands at Rs 769 crores.

And provided the film is all set to have more shows in Russia on popular demand, the Prabhas-Rana Daggubati starrer is unstoppable.

The larger than life treatment of the film with the help of never seen before and A-class VFX, is inspiring people. the film has pit India on the global map in an unforgettable way. In fact, lead actor Prabhas has got his own wax statue, which in itself is testimony to the storm the film has created. As far as the collections are concerned, Baahubali 2 has already left Sultan, Dangal and Raees way behind and has become the fastest Indian film to collect over Rs 600 crore.

Check the box office collection for Baahubali 2 here:

#Baahubali2 4 Days WW BO – Estimates: India Gross – ₹ 490 Crs Overseas – ₹ 135 Crs Total – ₹ 625 Crs pic.twitter.com/imbK1h3EPk — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2017

#Baahubali2 is the new yardstick…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3

Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4

Nett biz… HINDI… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017

According to early estimates, #Baahubali2 in Hindi on Monday (May 1st) has done about ₹ 37 Crs Nett All-India.. Highest Monday ever.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2017

The film has also emerged as the highest grossing film on a Monday in its Hindi version. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala said, “#Baahubali2 4 Days WW BO – Estimates: India Gross – ₹ 490 Crs, Overseas – ₹ 135 Crs, Total – ₹ 625 Crs.” Talking about Monday records, Taran Adarsh shared, “The *Hindi version* of #Baahubali2 BULLDOZES *all* records with KNOCKOUT biz on Monday… *Early est*: ₹ 35 cr+… Await final numbers!” Talking about the film’s Hindi biz, “#Baahubali2 is the new yardstick… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2, Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3, Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4, Nett biz… HINDI… India biz.”

At US box office, Baahubali: The Conclusion stands at number three, after Fast and the Furious 8 and a Latin film starring Salma Hayek. It managed to trump an Emma Watson and Tom Hanks film as well. Released on April 28, Baahubali 2 also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in lead roles.

