Baahubali 2 box office collection day 4: SS Rajamouli film set to become India’s highest grosser soon

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 4: Prabhas, rana Daggubati film has already crossed Rs 540 crore worldwide. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 4: Prabhas, rana Daggubati film has already crossed Rs 540 crore worldwide.

Baahubali 2 is set to surpass the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s PK, if the current trends are anything to go by. The SS Rajamouli film has already crossed worldwide collections of estimated Rs 540 crore in its opening weekend. At US box office, Baahubali: The Conclusion stands at number three, after Fast and the Furious 8 and a Latin film.

The film has emerged as number 3 at the US box office right after Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 and a Hispanic-focused comedy.

The film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj had a massive release. It opened on 9000 screens worldwide, with almost 6,500 screens in India alone. The film was hard sold by its team. While many doubted whether it will live up to all the hype, Baahubali 2 did not disappoint. The film raked in Rs 121 crore in India on day one of its release, and a total of Rs 217 crore worldwide.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Did you ever imagine an Indian film would collect ₹ 65.65 cr in its *opening weekend* in USA alone? #Baahubali2 has achieved the feat…” Indeed the film has become a phenomenon. He even revealed Baahubali 2 profits as against last year’s mega-hits Sultan and Dangal. “The BIGGIES and their first 3 days… #Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [Wednesday release] #Dangal ₹ 107.01 cr #Baahubali2 ₹ 128 cr [Hindi] India biz,” Taran wrote. This is purely Baahubali’s Hindi version earnings.

Did you ever imagine an Indian film would collect ₹ 65.65 cr in its *opening weekend* in USA alone? #Baahubali2 has achieved the feat… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2017

The BIGGIES and their first 3 days…#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [Wednesday release]#Dangal ₹ 107.01 cr#Baahubali2 ₹ 128 cr [Hindi]

India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2017

Baahubali 2 is nearing Rs 700 crore mark and it won’t take it long to overthrow Aamir Khan starrer PK’s lifetime earnings of Rs 792 crore. PK currently tops the list of India’s highest grossing films.

