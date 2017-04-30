Baahubali 2 box office collection day 3: Will the SS Rajamouli film continue its winning streak during the week?

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 3: The film’s grandeur and high-end VFX are its talking point. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 3: The film’s grandeur and high-end VFX are its talking point.

Baahubali 2 has become a phenomenon. The film opened at 9000 screens worldwide, with 6,200 screens in India alone, becoming the first movie to get such a massive release. And while its team continued to hard sell the film prior to its release, many also doubted whether it will live up to all the hype. But the SS Rajamouli directorial didn’t disappoint. The film raked in Rs 121 crore in India, and a total of Rs 217 crore worldwide. That’s not all. It continued its winning streak even on day two, and earned Rs 285 crore in India and Rs 382 crore at the box office world over.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the massive collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion. He tweeted, “#Baahubali2 / #BaahubaliTheConclusion 2 Days W BO: #India Gross: ₹ 285 Crs #USA – ₹ 52.5 Crs RoW – ₹ 45 Crs Total – ₹ 382.5 Crs.”

Baahubali 2 is the second film in the two-part franchise. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj among others. It has already crossed the opening day record set by Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Salman Khan’s Sultan.

Baahubali: The Conclusion’s mega success and appreciation from every corner led to Rajamouli to send a heartfelt message to all the fans. He tweeted, “Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives. 🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

