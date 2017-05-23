Baahubali 2 box office collection day 26: Is SS Rajamouli film’s China release a threat to Aamir Khan’s Dangal?

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 26: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer film is eyeing Rs 2000 crore now. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 26: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer film is eyeing Rs 2000 crore now.

Baahubali: The Conclusion faced some threat from Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal due to the latter’s successful run at China box office, which according to many, might tak away its throne of being India’s highest grosser ever. But the latest news of Baahubali 2’s impending release in China in July, the race is set to get more intense. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is inching towards Rs 1600-crore mark. Its Hindi version had by Sunday, collected Rs 478.30 crore nett. On the other hand, Dangal which released in China recently, had grossed Rs 1471 crore till Sunday.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted, “#Baahubali2 ‘s 24 Days WW BO: #India: Nett: ₹ 988 Cr Gross : ₹ 1,275 Cr Overseas: Gross : ₹ 290 Cr Total: ₹ 1,565 Crs”

#Baahubali2 ‘s 24 Days WW BO: #India: Nett : ₹ 988 Cr Gross : ₹ 1,275 Cr Overseas: Gross : ₹ 290 Cr Total: ₹ 1,565 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 22, 2017

The competition is clearly between Baahubali 2 and Dangal, as every new release is only falling flat at the box office. While Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu sank without a trace last weekend, this week’s new films – Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium — managed to do a tad better. Though Hindi Medium is getting a decent word of mouth, it doesn’t look like it’ll have a long run at the theaters.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and in a series of tweets wrote why the astounding success of both Baahubali 2 and Dangal is a game changer for Indian cinema.

The resounding success of #Baahubali2 and #Dangal globally reiterates the fact that language is no deterrent if content is strong enough… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

The industry yearns for Hits… #Dangal and #Baahubali2 have achieved what we thought was IMPOSSIBLE and UNACHIEVABLE… Time to rejoice… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

#Baahubali2 and #Dangal are PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA… Time to make success a habit… Concentrate on content… Positive results will follow — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

Baahubali 2 stars actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, among others. The bilingual film is the second one in the two-part franchise. While the magnum opus has received love from every quarter, music maestro AR Rahman, who got to watch it a few days ago, took to his Facebook page and wrote, “To Rajamouli garu, Keeravani garu and the whole team of BB2… Just finished watching it in Chennai. I hope it crosses 2000 cr and above at the box office. You guys have opened the flood gates for South Indian cinema to the world and given it a new identity.”

