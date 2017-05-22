Baahubali 2 box office collection day 25: SS Rajamouli film going neck-to-neck with Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version is doing decently amid new releases, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version is doing decently amid new releases, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium.

Dangal’s surprising but huge success in China has propelled Aamir Khan to join Baahubali 2 bandwagon. Dangal’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 1501 crore. Still, it’s not enough to dethrone SS Rajamouli film’s claim as India’s biggest blockbuster. Baahubali 2 is staying ahead of Dangal and now both film’s collections will be closely monitored by trade pundits. Baahubali 2’s has collected Rs 1565 crore after doing well in several overseas markets. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the latest figures from both films and there is a difference of mere Rs 64 crore between both films’ overall collection. The tweet reads, “SS Rajamouli’s film WW BO: Till May 21st, 2017 #Baahubali2 – ₹ 1,565 Crs #Dangal – ₹ 1,501 Crs.”

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version is doing decently amid new releases, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium. The film collected Rs 6.35 crore and Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version has collected Rs 478.30 crore and it is now inching towards Rs 500-crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures, “#Baahubali2 [Week 4] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.80 cr. Total: ₹ 478.30 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. HIGHEST GROSSER EVER.” Taran also shared, “#Baahubali2 continues to dazzle… Crosses ₹ 475 cr mark… Now eyeing ₹ 500 cr… PHENOMENAL… HINDI. India biz.”

Meanwhile, acclaimed Hollywood director Shekhar Kapur in a tweet said, “Hope success of #Baahubali2 and #Dangal is provoking Indian filmmakers to now conquer Global markets. Our culture is our true soft power.” Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda also tweeted, “Two movies have done back to back the business of 1500 crores WW opening up new markets! This hopefully augurs well for our industry.”

