Baahubali 2 box office collection day 24: Is Aamir Khan’s Dangal a threat to SS Rajamouli film’s biggest blockbuster tag?

It has been four weeks since Baahubali 2 released in theatres and so far it has faced little challenge from new releases. As SS Rajamouli’s film confidently moves ahead, another film that’s threatening its throne as India’s biggest blockbuster is Dangal. Can Aamir Khan’s Dangal subvert Baahubali’s free run at the box office? The slow and steady Dangal is creating a wave across China and has already amassed an astounding Rs 649.03 crore in just about three weeks. Interestingly, Dangal that was released on December 23 last year had a re-release event in China recently.

While the film was expected to do well in China, given Aamir Khan’s popularity in the country, no one really gauged that film will go on to become a huge success. Dangal surprised trade pundits and critics alike. Dangal’s release in China has contributed immensely to its overall box office collection. It’s the first Indian film to have crossed its domestic collection in a single overseas market.

So far, Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1538 crore and Dangal has collected Rs 1418 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the latest figures, “The race is truly on for The No.1 Indian Blockbuster at the WW BO As of May 20th, 2017 #Baahubali2 – ₹ 1,538 Crs #Dangal – ₹ 1,418 Crs.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared, “#Dangal crosses $ 100 million in China… Week 3 Fri $ 6.02 mn Sat $ 16.16 mn Total $ 100.69 million [₹ 649.03 cr] HUMONGOUS ACHIEVEMENT.”

Baahubali 2 is yet to have a China release. The film’s collection from China will only contribute to its already insurmountable box office figure. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai told indianexpress.com, “Baahubali 1 didn’t do well in China as there is no dearth of Hollywood action-based, high on visual movies. So, I can’t comment on Baahubali 2’s performance in China.”

While Baahubali 2 is made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is made on an estimated budget of Rs 70 crore.

