Baahubali 2 box office collection day 23: SS Rajamouli film collects Rs 1538 crore

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Conclusion is going steady at the box office. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer has already crossed Rs 1500-crore mark. Despite new releases Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium this weekend, the film’s Hindi version has created yet another record for highest fourth Friday collections of all time. So far, the film has collected Rs 1538 crore worldwide. Baahuabli 2’s Hindi version has collected Rs 460 crore so far. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “The race is truly on for The No.1 Indian Blockbuster at the WW BO As of May 20th, 2017 #Baahubali2 – ₹ 1,538 Crs #Dangal – ₹ 1,418 Crs.”

The race is truly on for The No.1 Indian Blockbuster at the WW BO As of May 20th, 2017#Baahubali2 – ₹ 1,538 Crs #Dangal – ₹ 1,418 Crs pic.twitter.com/XrYBgI9Es1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017

Baahubali is also doing an overwhelming business in overseas market. The film collected Rs 125.35 crore in North America. Taran shared the figures, “#Baahubali2 – NORTH AMERICA [till 18 May 2017]:USA: $ 18,638,962

Canada: $ 774,638Total: $ 19,413,600 [₹ 125.35 cr]OUTSTANDING!@Rentrak.”

Meanwhile, director Ram Gopal Varma, in a series of tweets, shared how Baahubali 2 is a bigger hit than most regional films in the state of Karnataka. “Thundering success of Telugu Bahubali2 in Karnataka being far bigger than biggest of Kannada films proves Kannadigas have no pride at all. Kannadigas attempt to stop dubbing films is shattered by telugu straight film proving Kannadigas have no pride n they just want better film (sic),” Ramu wrote on Twitter.

“All proud Kannadigas should protest on their own Kannadigas for seeing a Telugu straight film many more times than their own Kannada films (sic),” Ramu added.

