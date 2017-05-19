Baahubali 2 box office collection day 22: Can SS Rajamouli fend off Half Girlfriend, Hindi Medium?

With a collection of Rs 1502 crore worldwide, Baahubali 2 is leaving behind a trail of records for other films. With a collection of Rs 1502 crore worldwide, Baahubali 2 is leaving behind a trail of records for other films.

If Baahubali 2 was a huge gamble, nobody seems to remember anything about that. SS Rajamouli film is piling a heap of records, a growing mountain of challenges in terms of vision and collection for all Indian movies that will release in the future. Going forward, Baahubali 2 will be the ultimate litmus test to measure a film’s ambition. The film has achieved an unprecedented feat early today when it created Rs 1500-crore club. With a collection of Rs 1502 crore worldwide, Baahubali 2 is leaving behind a trail of records for other films. Ramesh Bala tweeted the news, “#Baahubali2 in 3 Wks becomes the 1st Indian Movie to do ₹ 1,500 Cr India N : ₹ 953 Cr G : ₹ 1,227 Cr Overseas: ₹ 275 Cr T: ₹ 1,502 Crs.” Film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 460 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr, Mon 7.95 cr, Tue 6.95 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 460 cr Nett.”

As it goes up against fresh releases — Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium — can it continue its rule at the ticket windows?

#Baahubali2 in 3 Wks becomes the 1st Indian Movie to do ₹ 1,500 Cr India N : ₹ 953 Cr G : ₹ 1,227 Cr Overseas: ₹ 275 Cr T: ₹ 1,502 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 19, 2017

#Baahubali2 [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr, Mon 7.95 cr, Tue 6.95 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 460 cr Nett. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t watched Baahubali 2 but said it’s a shining example of vision and risk. “I saw Baahubali’s part one. Unfortunately, I have not seen part two yet. It’s an extremely inspiring film and I think it holds true for part two as well. If you want to create that big cinema and that big dream to sell to a big number of people, you have to have guts to take that storytelling on and say it in the biggest, nicest, boldest way possible. Baahubali stands for that,” Shah Rukh told IANS.

“It’s not just the success of Baahubali, but the fact that there was someone making Baahubali part one. Mr S.S. Rajamouli is always inspirational… Whichever film he’ll make. And there are some other directors, producers also who do that,” Shah Rukh added.

