Baahubali 2 box office collection day 21: SS Rajamouli film on a record-breaking spree

SS Rajamouli’s film has been doing really well at the box office would be considered an understatement. This is the first any movie has collected Rs 1000 cr in just 20 days, and this will also be the first time that any Indian film made Rs 1500 cr either. There is a reason Karan Johar, who distributed the Hindi-dubbed film, is celebrating the success of the film. It is because this is unprecedented. This is the film’s third weekend but there are multiple films which will be releasing – Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend in Hindi, Tovino Thomas’ Godha in Malayalam, and Jiiva’s Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thora in Tamil. Even though these films might not be close to comparison, Baahubali 2 might lose its repeat audience.

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium will also release this Friday and Baahubali 2 might not race towards the Rs 1500-crore mark but it is more likely to gallop towards the mark. Dangal is close behind Baahubali in terms of collection, especially after its release in China. While filmmakers plan on releasing Baahubali 2 in China, it is not completely certain that SS Rajamouli film could rule the China box office the same way Dangal did. While the audience in India has liked the film for its visual effects and grandeur, the audience in China might not be impressed.

Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles was released on April 28. Now, the franchise has moved forward with a television show to be aired on Star Plus.

