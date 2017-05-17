Baahubali 2 box office collection day 20: Prabhas starrer racing towards the magical number of Rs 1500 cr

SS Rajamaouli’s film all set to break yet another record. SS Rajamaouli’s film all set to break yet another record.

Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli’s directorial has impressed the audience and critics alike with its grandeur and visual effects. The film has gained repeat audience, which has resulted in the movie running successfully worldwide even as it approached the completion of week three. It is the first Indian film to join the Rs 1000 crore club and is also the highest grosser in Hindi and Telugu cinema. It also collected Rs 100 crore is Tamil, which was earlier a record held my superstar Rajinikanth’s film Enthiran. Baahubali 2 was also known to have collected more than Bollywood films Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 put together over the last weekend. So it comes as no surprise that the film is all set to touch Rs 1500 crore on Day 20.

So far, the movie has collected Rs 1450 crore worldwide and has collected Rs 1,189 crore in India alone. While many trade analysts have speculated that Baahubali 2 might be the first Indian film to hit Rs 2000 crore in the history of Indian cinema, Rs 1500 crore is an important number too. The highest 50 grossing films worldwide consists mainly of Hollywood movies. So if Baahubali 2 had to even take the last place on the list – there is a long way to go.

The film was initially released in 6500 screens in the country and went on to collect its first Rs 100 crore within three days. If this pace remains, the film’s lifetime collections might exceed expectations of the trade analysts and the filmmakers themselves. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, the film mainly revolves around Amarendra Baahubali’s death and how his son exact’s revenge from his uncle Bhallaladeva.

