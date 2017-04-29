Baahubali 2 box office collection day 2: SS Rajamouli film continues to rule the theaters across the world

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 2: The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 2: The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj.

India’s most awaited movie, Baahubali: The Conclusion has stormed its way into the film industry not just in India but across the world. This is the moment, fans and filmmakers have been waiting for since 2015, when SS Rajamouli left a question with his first film, for the whole nation – Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, “#Baahubali2 Day 1 WW BO: Nett – ₹ 121 cr. Gross – ₹ 152 cr. Overseas – ₹ 65 cr. WW Total – ₹ 217 cr”

#Baahubali2 Day 1 WW BO: Nett – ₹ 121 cr Gross – ₹ 152 cr Overseas – ₹ 65 cr WW Total – ₹ 217 cr pic.twitter.com/TGiX9HRsc0 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2017

Baahubali: The Conclusion released in over 6500 screens in India and over 9000 screens across the world making it to the first Indian film to get such a massive opening till date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said, that it had a bigger opening than Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Salman Khan’s Sultan. The film is definitely setting a benchmark in the history of Bollywood with its deafening roar.

“Truly SENSATIONAL! As per *early tracking and estimates* #Baahubali2 opens BIGGER than #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr] and #Dangal [₹ 29.78 cr]. HINDI.,” Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

“Unbelievable… Unthinkable… Unimaginable… #Baahubali2 starts with a DEAFENING ROAR… Shatters ALL records… Creates HISTORY…, ” Taran Adarsh had added.

Online entertainment booking platform, BookMyShow also created a new record when 12 tickets of Baahubali 2 were being sold every second. So far they have sold as much as 3.3 million tickets for the film and it’s still counting.

Undoubtedly Baahubali: The Conclusion will be one of the highest grosser Indian cinema has seen so far. SS Rajamouli’s film had created such a stirring impact that it didn’t need a star or a holiday to bring in the crowd. The VFX and the content of the story turned out to be enough for the makers to fill up the chairs inside the theatres.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj.

