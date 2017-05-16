Baahubali 2 box office collection day 19: SS Rajamouli film stays strong

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 19: SS Rajamouli film has collected Rs 1425 crore worldwide. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 19: SS Rajamouli film has collected Rs 1425 crore worldwide.

After breaking a series of box office records, Baahubali 2 is on its way to start Rs 1500-crore club, reaching an unprecedented milestone. SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic is on a roll and it’s in no mood to slow down anytime soon. The film has collected Rs 1425 crore worldwide, collecting Rs 910 crore in India and Rs 257 crore in the overseas market. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “India: Nett : ₹ 910 Crs, Gross : ₹ 1,168 Crs. Overseas: Gross: ₹ 257 Crs, Total: ₹ 1,425 Crs.” Film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 432.80 crore and is now heading towards Rs 450-crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baahubali2 is now racing towards ₹ 450 cr… [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr. Total: ₹ 432.80 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz.”

The film has grossed around Rs 121 crore in North America. Taran shared the figures on Twitter, “#Baahubali2 eyes $ 20 mn in NORTH AMERICA [till 14 May 2017]: USA: $ 18,256,999 Canada: $ 742,534 Total: $ 18,999,533 [₹ 121.69 cr].”

Meanwhile, other new releases including Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 have received a lukewarm response at box office. Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer collected a measly Rs 85 lakh on Monday. Taran shared the figures, ” #MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.50 cr, Mon 85 lakhs. Total: 7.35 cr. India biz.” Amitabh Bachchan film Sarkar 3 has collected Rs 6.75 crore from first weekend. Taran wrote on Twitter, “Sarkar3 Fri ₹ 2.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 6.75 cr. India biz.”

Meanwhile, media reports have suggested that SS Rajamouli is considering making the third part of this hugely successful franchise, Baahubali 3. A Bollywood Hungama report said that recently l SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda held a meeting and discussed the same. “Rajamouli and his producer Shobu Yarlagadda are now, for the first time discussing a third feature film. Rajamouli’s father K Vijeyendra Prasad has been asked to explore the plot possibilities. Other writers may also be brought on board to put forward ideas. A think tank is being created on the lines of the slew of screenwriters who work on Hollywood franchises like Mission Impossible and King Arthur. But yes, Baahubali 3 is now officially under consideration,” a source was quoted in the report.

