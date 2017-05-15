Baahubali 2 box office collection day 18: Film destroys Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu, Hindi version heading to Rs 450-crore mark

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 18: Its Hindi version has so far collected Rs 432.80 crore, inching towards Rs 450-crore mark. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 18: Its Hindi version has so far collected Rs 432.80 crore, inching towards Rs 450-crore mark.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 seems to face no challenge at all from new releases including Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3. Its Hindi version is collecting double-digit box office figures in a single day, more than the combined figures of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3. Film’s Hindi version collected an astounding Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. In comparison, Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu collected Rs 2.40 crore and Rs 2.50 on the same day. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version has so far collected Rs 432.80 crore, inching towards Rs 450-crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 is now racing towards ₹ 450 cr… [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr. Total: ₹ 432.80 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz.”

Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1390 crore worldwide, collecting Rs 1140 crore in India and Rs 250 crore in the oversaes market. The film has collected more than Rs 124 crore in North America alone. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2 17 Days WW Box office: India: Nett: ₹ 890 cr Gross : ₹ 1140 Cr Overseas: Gross: ₹ 250 cr Total: ₹ 1,390 cr.” Ramesh also wrote, “#Baahubali2 N.America-Wk-1 & Wk-2 $17.41mil; Wk-3 Fri $363K Sat $683K,Sun $547K Total $19.10 Mil( INR 124Cr+).

#Sarkar3 Fri ₹ 2.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 6.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

#Baahubali2 is now racing towards ₹ 450 cr… [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr. Total: ₹ 432.80 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

#MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 6.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan has collected Rs 6.75 crore from the first weekend. Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu has garnered Rs 6.50 crore from its first weekend collections. Taran shared on Twitter, “#MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 6.50 cr. India biz.” He also wrote, “#Sarkar3 Fri ₹ 2.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 6.75 cr. India biz.”

The two-part franchise made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubatu and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.

