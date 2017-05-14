Baahubali 2 box office collection day 17: SS Rajamouli directorial becomes second film to cross Rs 100-cr mark in Tamil Nadu

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 17: SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic is getting an overwhelming response in the overseas markets too. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 17: SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic is getting an overwhelming response in the overseas markets too.

Baahubali 2 is running in its third week but that doesn’t seem to matter. SS Rajamouli film is going steady at the box office and new releases seem to face a challenge from this monstrous bull. The film has collected a whopping Rs 1330 crore in 16 days. The film’s Tamil version has also crossed Rs 100-crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone making it the only second film to do so behind Rajinikanth’s Endhiran.

SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic is getting an overwhelming response in the overseas markets too. The film is doing exceptionally well in North America collecting more than Rs 120 crore amid Hollywood releases like Marvel’s Guardians of Galaxy Vol 2 and Tom Hanks’s The Circle. Baahubali 2 has also become second highest Hindi movie grosser behind Aamir Khan’s PK in Australia. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala shared the latest figures on Twitter, “#Baahubali2 16 Days WW Box office India Nett 855 cr Gross 1090 Cr Overseas Gross 240 cr Total 1,330 cr.” He also shared film’s box office figures in North America saying, “#Baahubali2 N.America – Wk-1 & Wk-2 $17.51mil; Week-3 Fri $363K Sat $679K Total $18.55Millions (INR 120cr+).”

#Baahubali2 crosses Rs 100 Cr mark in TN in 16 days, 2nd film to cross landmark ( #Endhiran 1st).Truly amazing.Detailed area wise b-o soon. pic.twitter.com/pXRViH30Mj — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 14, 2017

#Baahubali2 N.America – Wk-1 & Wk-2 $17.51mil; Week-3 Fri $363K Sat $679K Total $18.55Millions (INR 120cr+) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2017

#Baahubali2 Hindi All-India BO: 2 Weeks Nett – ₹ 390.25 Cr Fri May 12th – ₹ 10 Cr Sat May 13th – ₹ 13.5 Cr Total – ₹ 413.75 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2017

#Baahubali2 *HINDI* is now the SECOND HIGHEST grosser in Australia… Crossed #PK on Sat to achieve the No 2 position… Top 5 follows… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Australia figures of Baahubali 2, “#Baahubali2 *HINDI* is now the SECOND HIGHEST grosser in Australia… Crossed #PK on Sat to achieve the No 2 position… Top 5 follows” Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared, “#Baahubali2 crosses Rs 100 Cr mark in TN in 16 days, 2nd film to cross landmark (#Endhiran 1st).Truly amazing.Detailed area wise b-o soon.”

Also Read: Rahul Dev about The Test Case: Women are equally strong for combat roles

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has been able to capture the imagination of the entire country and is perhaps the first pan-Indian film of the country. The two-part franchise made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore took around five years into the making.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd