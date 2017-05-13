Baahubali 2 box office collection day 16: No space for new releases as SS Rajamouli film continues to dominate

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 16: Baahubali 2 has set a benchmark for other Indian movies and filmmakers are sure to feel some pressure. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 16: Baahubali 2 has set a benchmark for other Indian movies and filmmakers are sure to feel some pressure.

Even as new releases struggled to leave a mark at the box office this Friday, SS Rajamouli film Baahubali 2’s Hindi version collected Rs 10 crore on the same day. Baahubali 2 also became the first Hindi film ever to collect more than Rs 400 crore at domestic box office. It has earned Rs 400.25 crore in two weeks. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 Hindi All-India BO: 2 weeks Nett: 390.25 Day 15 – Friday, May 12th: 10 Cr Total: 400.25 Crs.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, “#Baahubali2 *400 NOT OUT*… Continues to shatter MYTHS + RECORDS… 3rd Fri HIGHER than *combined* Fri biz of #Sarkar3 + #MeriPyaariBindu.” The film is also doing well in the overseas market. Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 111.81 crore in North America. Taran tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 is a MONSTROUS HIT in NORTH AMERICA – till 11 May: US: $ 16,750,211 Canada: $ 659,867 Total: $ 17,410,078 [₹ 111.81 cr].”

Meanwhile, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 did average business on the first day. Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer collected Rs 1.75 crore nett on the first day. Taran wrote, “#MeriPyaariBindu Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz.” On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan starrer collected Rs 2.25 crore on the first day, as reported byboxofficeindia.com.

Baahubali 2 has set a benchmark for other Indian movies and filmmakers are sure to feel some pressure. But Tubelight director Kabir Khan disagrees. Kabir Khan told indianexpress.com, “We can’t take the pressure of Baahubali 2. If our film makes that much, it will be great but we are not moving ahead with that pressure in mind.” Parineeti Chopra also said, “Baahubali 2 is the biggest Indian movie of all time and is still running successfully. And I think it will continue to run successfully. But, I think if Meri Pyaari Bindu is a good film, all those who have seen Baahubali 2 will come to see our film. And if it’s a good film, it will obviously work.”

